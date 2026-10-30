Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving Draws Heat Buzz With Erik Spoelstra Connection

Kyrie Irving’s latest connection to the Miami Heat goes beyond trade chatter. According to NBA reporter Ethan J. Skolnick, the Dallas Mavericks guard has interest in Miami, where coach Erik Spoelstra already thinks highly of him.

“I think we’ve both heard he’s interested in playing down in Miami,” Skolnick said on the Five on the Floor podcast.

That interest gives the Heat another connection to Irving as speculation about his Dallas future continues. However, Skolnick also cautioned against expecting an immediate move, pointing to Miami’s desire to evaluate Larsson before pursuing a different direction, per Basketnews.

The Heat have opened the 2026-27 campaign at 1-4 after acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason. Irving remains a prominent name in their trade speculation, but Miami’s remaining assets present a separate challenge.

Erik Spoelstra’s regard for Kyrie Irving adds to Heat intrigue

Skolnick described both Irving’s potential comfort in Miami and Spoelstra’s appreciation for the veteran guard.

“I also know Spoelstra holds him in very high regard,” Skolnick said. “All indications are this is a place he’d be comfortable.”

His assessment also included a reason Miami might wait.

“My thought is, I don’t think anything is imminent. I think the Heat are going to let this play out a little bit and see if Larsson can make the leap,” he added.

That places Larsson’s development alongside Irving’s reported interest as something to watch. Skolnick’s comments suggest the Heat still want more information about their current roster before determining their next step.

For Dallas, Irving’s return has brought renewed attention to his future with a franchise building around Cooper Flagg. Across four appearances, the 34-year-old has produced averages of 18 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 49.1% overall.

Dallas has not publicly announced plans to shop Irving. Still, ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon described a potential trade market that could give the Mavericks an opportunity to recover draft capital.

“The anticipation by league-wide sources is that there would be a robust market for Irving, an eight-time All-Star with a long track record of playoff production,” MacMahon wrote.

Miami’s draft capital complicates a potential Irving trade

The question for Miami extends beyond whether Irving would welcome a move. ESPN’s Shams Charania highlighted the cost of the Antetokounmpo acquisition when discussing what the Heat could offer Dallas.

“You already traded away three first-round picks and a swap and other assets to go get Giannis Antetokounmpo to bring to this team,” Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So, what can you trade?”

Charania said Miami currently has one tradable first-round selection, an amount he doubts would meet Irving’s price.

“Is that enough to get Kyrie Irving? My sense is probably not. I think the price would be higher than that.”

Dallas has its own incentive to prioritize picks. According to MacMahon, previous transactions under Harrison left the Mavericks without control over their next four first-round selections. Moving Irving could help address that shortage as Dallas builds around Flagg.

Charania also expects multiple teams to monitor Irving, giving Miami potential competition for the guard.

Spoelstra’s regard for Irving and the player’s reported interest explain the connection. Skolnick’s caution about timing and Charania’s assessment of Miami’s assets explain why that connection has yet to produce a deal.