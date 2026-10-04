Golden State Warriors Previously Linked to Released Former Lottery Pick

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies parted ways with former lottery pick Jordan Hawkins.

The Grizzlies initially acquired Hawkins from the New Orleans Pelicans last month as part of a four-player deal involving Micah Peavy, AJ Johnson and Taj Gibson.

Hawkins was the 14th overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft out of UConn.

In three seasons with the Pelicans, Hawkins averaged 8.0 points and 1.7 rebounds on 34.8% shooting from 3-point range.

Golden State Warriors Previously Interested in Jordan Hawkins

According to Poor Man’s Commish of LetsGoWarriors on Substack, the Golden State Warriors were interested in Jordan Hawkins during the 2023 NBA draft.

“I’ve been told that Golden State had interest in Hawkins during the 2023 Draft process, specifically that Warriors scouts liked him as a prospect,” Poor Man’s Commish wrote.

The Warriors had the No. 19 pick in that year’s draft, with Hawkins projected to go late in the lottery to mid-first round.

The Pelicans drafted Hawkins at No. 14, with Golden State selecting Brandin Podziemski.

Poor Man’s Commish clarified that he has no insights if the Warriors are interested in Hawkins now, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they are.

Hawkins fits in perfectly in coach Steve Kerr‘s offense due to his 3-point shooting.

Peter O’Keefe of Blue Man Hoop also shared the sentiment in terms of Hawkins’ fit in the Bay Area.

“Golden State would be an interesting destination given their reliance on 3-point shooting and the current absence of sixth-year wing Moses Moody who’s recovering from a long-term injury,” O’Keefe wrote. “Steve Kerr appears to be leaning even more into perimeter shooting this season, suggesting a player like Hawkins could be valuable in a rotational role.”

However, Hawkins’ skillset is going to be in-demand in free agency, so it won’t be surprising if he finds a home before the start of the season.

Can the Warriors Sign Jordan Hawkins?

The Golden State Warriors have a total of 21 players on their roster in training camp.

The Warriors don’t have an open roster spot since they have 15 players signed to standard contracts. They also have three players under two-way deals, while three others are on Exhibit 10 contracts.

If the Warriors want to add more shooting, Georges Niang and Brandon Williams are candidates to get released. Niang has a partially guaranteed contract, while Williams’ deal is non-guaranteed.

However, Niang adds frontcourt depth and Williams’ speed has been praised by Steve Kerr and his teammates already.

Another way for the Warriors to add Hawkins is via a two-way contract. L.J. Cryer, who plays point guard, could give way.

Malevy Leons and Graham Ike, on the other hand, provide frontcourt help with Kristaps Porzingis out.