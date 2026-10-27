Mikal Bridges Trade Rumors Could Be Perfect For Warriors Move

The Golden State Warriors need more talent to make any noise in the Western Conference and could be active trade partners this season. Stephen Curry aging makes NBA logic for the Warriors to take some risks on adding new talent. Reports have circulated about the New York Knicks potentially trading Mikal Bridges to create more flexibility for their future salary cap spending.

Heavy’s own Sean Deveney revealed the Knicks are considering a bold trade:

“If the Knicks ordered the players who could be traded to relieve second-apron concerns in order of preference, Bridges would probably be first. The Knicks could afford to move on from him, he could be replaced adequately, even with guys on the roster, and losing his albatross salary would immediately give the Knicks the room they need to pay everyone else. But that salary is a burden that other teams do not want to take on.”

The Knicks need to make a move if they hope to re-sign Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart. Both men will be able to enter free agency next offseason and have expressed frustration over the parties being far apart in contract extension talks. Bridges hitting the trade block could give the Warriors a chance to improve their forward play.

Why Warriors Should Consider Mikal Bridges

Golden State’s biggest issue is not having durable players who can play at a high level. Jimmy Butler is currently out rehabbing from his torn ACL injury, and there is no realistic timetable revealed for Warriors fans to feel hopeful there.

Kristaps Porzingis is also ruled out indefinitely with an illness making his situation unknown. Moses Moody is another player on the injury list to show how bad the depth is. Bridges has a reputation for playing every game and is often a consistent player when relied upon.

The Brooklyn Nets tenure of Bridges showed he can average over 20 points in offenses that prioritize him. Bridges’ weaker stats with the Knicks come from sharing the ball with a stacked starting lineup. Golden State would improve the offense and add a potential 20 point scorer who never misses time if they go after Bridges.

Trade Packages For Mikal Bridges Become Tricky

The potential trade offer is where things get tougher to forecast the Warriors’ move. New York would have to be keen on the long-term over the short-term. Butler or Draymond Green would likely be in the trade to make the salaries match.

The Knicks would do this move to rent the veteran in return for the rest of the season and then let them walk in free agency. Towns and Hart would get their ideal contracts to remain with the team they helped win an NBA Championship.

Golden State may be asked to include a draft pick or an expendable younger talent since they are getting the long-term value. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg would not be included in any discussions for any trade that doesn’t get them back a superstar. Warriors’ fans should keep an eye on Bridges and any other reliable names on the trade block.