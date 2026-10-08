Lakers Could Unlock Major Value From Overlooked 20 PPG Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ decision to bring back former two-way player Cole Swider could prove to be a shrewd move, particularly for the organization’s developmental system.

Swider originally joined Los Angeles after going undrafted in 2022, earning a two-way contract and emerging as an intriguing shooting prospect.

However, his first stint proved short-lived. He made just seven NBA appearances during the 2022-23 season, spending most of his time with South Bay in the G League before the Lakers released him that offseason.

Three years later, the 27-year-old has returned with the Lakers on an Exhibit-10 training camp contract after a Summer League stint, giving him another chance to impress ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Lakers Could Benefit From Cole Swider’s Experience and Elite Shooting

Swider faces an uphill battle to secure an opening-night NBA roster spot, but his presence alone offers value during training camp.

At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he provides an experienced wing option for scrimmages and practices alongside Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and the Lakers’ revamped supporting cast.

More importantly, his Exhibit-10 contract creates a potential pathway to the organization’s newly relocated G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Should Swider join the affiliate and remain for at least 60 days, he could qualify for an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $91,000 in addition to his standard G League salary.

Interestingly, this is not Swider’s first reunion with Los Angeles.

The Lakers reacquired his G League returning player rights during the 2024-25 season, retaining a connection with the sharpshooting forward even as his career took him elsewhere.

Last summer, Swider headed overseas to join Turkish EuroLeague powerhouse Anadolu Efes, where he primarily operated as a reserve.

Across 53 appearances in all competitions though 2025-26, including six starts, he averaged 6.3 points and 1.2 rebounds in just 11.1 minutes per game.

Despite his limited role, Swider maintained his impressive perimeter efficiency, knocking down 42.4% of his three-point attempts on 3.3 attempts per contest.

Swider Could Become Key Piece of New-Look Coachella Valley

If Swider ultimately joins Coachella Valley, he could immediately become one of the affiliate’s most important offensive contributors.

The newly rebranded franchise has undergone significant changes following its relocation from South Bay, with several familiar faces departing.

RJ Davis, Kobe Bufkin, and Nick Smith Jr. have moved on, while Bronny James, Chris Manon, and Arthur Kaluma could see reduced G League involvement depending on their NBA opportunities.

Los Angeles has already addressed some of that turnover by acquiring the returning player rights to Jahmir Young, who averaged 26 points per game with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Young will provide a major backcourt boost, while Swider’s shooting and experience would make him another valuable offensive weapon.

The former Syracuse standout has also spent time with the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and Toronto Raptors, accumulating 35 NBA appearances and 83 G League games.

Across those G League outings, Swider has averaged an impressive 19.9 points while shooting a remarkable 44.6% from three-point range.

That combination of professional experience and proven scoring ability could make him one of Coachella Valley’s most reliable players.

Swider has also spoken about improving his conditioning and physical preparation this offseason, suggesting he remains determined to take another step forward.

Although he missed the Lakers’ preseason opener against Sacramento, he made an encouraging appearance against the Golden State Warriors.

In just 12 minutes, Swider recorded nine points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, shooting 3-of-7 from the field and an impressive 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

For Los Angeles, bringing him back represents a relatively low-risk move with potentially significant benefits.

Swider could provide immediate scoring and leadership at the G League level while keeping himself in contention for another NBA opportunity if he continues to impress.