Los Angeles Lakers Release Injury Report for Portland Trail Blazers Game on Nov. 6

On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers get a shot at redemption as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Lakers suffered their first loss of the season against the Blazers on October 27. They are also looking to get their first cup win of the campaign.

Another loss for the Lakers in the NBA Cup further hurts their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report vs. Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers have four players listed on their injury report against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bronny James and Cameron Carr are both out as they are on assignment with the Coachella Valley Lakers in the NBA G League.

It’s a way for James and Carr to get playing time since they aren’t part of JJ Redick’s current rotation.

Walker Kessler is available to play. He continues to deal with a left finger injury, so he wears a splint. He hasn’t missed a game because of the injury, which means it’s not a big concern for the Lakers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is also on the injury report. He is tagged as questionable because of an illness. He will likely get re-evaluated before tip-off for a final ruling on his status.

If Mamukelashvili can’t play, Jarred Vanderbilt and Ziaire Williams could get an uptick in minutes.

Adou Thiero to Make Season Debut

One player off the Lakers injury report is Adou Thiero, who could make his season debut against the Blazers.

Thiero missed the first nine games of the season due to inflammation in his surgically repaired left knee. It became swollen in the preseason, so the Lakers managed it to avoid any further complications.

The second-year forward missed the majority of his rookie season due to left knee surgery. He might get some playing time if Sandro Mamukelashvili is downgraded to out.

Lakers vs. Blazers Preview

The Lakers take on the Blazers for the second time this season. They first met at the Moda Center on October 27, with the Blazers earning a 136-129 win.

The Lakers were up in the first half, but the Blazers finished the fourth quarter strongly to hand the purple and gold franchise their first defeat of the season.

Deni Avdija and Ja Morant each scored 23 points, while Jrue Holiday added 22 points to lead the Blazers. Damian Lillard also scored 21 points as Portland’s team effort prevailed against Luka Doncic’s 41-point night.

Austin Reaves had 26 points for the Lakers, while Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points off the bench.