Lakers Cut Ties With 6-Foot-8 Forward for Former Heat Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers have taken the next step with a promising guard they acquired through a G League trade less than three weeks ago.

Los Angeles signed former Miami Heat guard Jahmir Young to an Exhibit 10 contract Wednesday, waiving forward Cole Swider in a corresponding move.

The transaction comes after the Lakers’ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, acquired Young’s returning-player rights from the Sioux Falls Skyforce in September. At the time, the deal didn’t place Young on the Lakers’ NBA roster.

Now, the 25-year-old guard will get an opportunity to work with coach JJ Redick’s team as Los Angeles prepares for its final preseason game Friday against the Denver Nuggets.

The Athletic’s Dan Woike confirmed Young’s contract details following the Lakers’ announcement.

Lakers Take Next Step With Jahmir Young After G League Trade

Young’s arrival was nearly three weeks in the making.

As Heavy previously reported, Coachella Valley acquired Young’s returning rights from Sioux Falls in exchange for the rights to 7-foot center Kylor Kelley and a 2027 G League first-round pick.

It was an intriguing decision for an organization still evaluating its center depth behind Walker Kessler, but Young’s production made him an attractive developmental prospect.

The former Maryland standout averaged 26.0 points, 8.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 25 regular-season G League games last season, earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors.

Across 31 total appearances for Sioux Falls, including games outside the regular-season schedule, Young averaged 25.9 points, 8.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

He also earned G League Player of the Month honors in January after averaging 29.5 points and 9.7 assists.

Young appeared in 14 NBA games with Miami last season. The Heat subsequently declined his $2.41 million team option in June, allowing him to pursue another opportunity.

His Exhibit 10 contract with Los Angeles is a non-guaranteed training camp deal that could lead to a role with Coachella Valley if he doesn’t make the NBA roster.

For the Lakers, the signing also provides another ballhandler at a time when Redick is evaluating his backcourt options.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Collin Sexton are expected to handle much of the team’s offensive creation, while Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Chris Mañon have also been considered for additional minutes.

Young’s scoring and playmaking could make him an interesting player to watch, even if his immediate future is more likely tied to the G League.

Lakers Waive Cole Swider as Roster Deadline Approaches

Young’s signing came at Swider’s expense.

The 27-year-old forward returned to Los Angeles on an Exhibit 10 contract in September, hoping to earn another opportunity with the franchise that gave him his first NBA contract in 2022.

Swider appeared in three preseason games, including a nine-point performance against Golden State on Oct. 6, when he made three of four 3-point attempts.

But the Lakers ultimately opted to use his training camp spot on another guard.

The move follows last week’s decision to sign big man Rafael Castro and waive William Kyle III, another adjustment involving players competing for developmental opportunities.

Neither transaction resolves the Lakers’ more pressing roster questions.

Los Angeles still faces decisions involving guaranteed contracts before the NBA’s Oct. 19 roster deadline.

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Wednesday that the team has explored trades as general manager Rob Pelinka looks for ways to finalize the roster without unnecessarily sacrificing assets.

For Young, however, Wednesday represents a meaningful step forward.

The Lakers first invested in his potential by trading for his G League rights. Now, he’ll have a chance to show what he can do in their NBA environment.