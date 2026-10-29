Lakers Reveal New Starting Lineup Without Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers were forced to make big changes to the starting lineup with Luka Doncic and Ziaire Williams both out. Head coach JJ Redick revealed that both players had soreness, and he didn’t want to risk injury by playing them in the second half of a back-to-back. The NBA scheduling saw the Lakers playing the Portland Trail Blazers last night and the Los Angeles Clippers today.

Redick revealed the starting lineup against the Clippers without Doncic and Williams active:

Grimes will get the starting nod over fellow guard Collin Sexton to replace Luka’s spot in the backcourt with Reaves. The Lakers will need Reaves to have a high scoring game and Grimes to put up more points than he’s delivered for them in a limited role so far.

LaRavia gets the open forward starting spot with Williams missing his first game of the year. Jarred Vanderbilt could have started, but Redick recently said he’ll play some reserve center minutes to make the bench role more pivotal. Various other Lakers must have great games to make up for the lost production of Doncic and Williams’ defense.

Did JJ Redick Make Right Call Resting Luka Doncic

Some Lakers fans have questioned whether the Lakers made the right decision by resting Doncic a week into the season. However, recent NBA injuries make it wiser to play it safe with top stars. Too many teams have witnessed injuries to harm their season moving forward.

Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Jalen Williams are just three All-Stars who have been ruled out recently. Doncic missing extended time would crush the Lakers’ dreams of having an ideal playoff seed in the top heavy Western Conference.

Redick is smart to be safe about both injured starters due to the scheduling of the back-to-back. The Lakers will now get to see how much names like Grimes, Sexton, LaRavia, and Sandro Mamukelashvili can contribute with more playing time.

The Clippers have their own woes with Brandon Ingram and a few other noteworthy names out injured. Lakers players must band together to have a chance at victory without their MVP candidate on the court.

Luka Doncic Missing Game Gives Bronny James Time

The Lakers will have a reason to play Bronny James tonight as one of the most popular bench warmers in the league. Bronny has struggled to find rotation minutes when Doncic, Reaves, Sexton and Grimes are all active.

Tonight’s game should see Bronny and/or Jaden Hardy getting more time off the bench as reserve guards. Sexton will be the third guard, but Redick will need to get more minutes out of his unique guard depth.

Bronny must make the most out of his rare chances to prove himself in the NBA. LeBron James leaving the Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers no longer protects Bronny’s job, especially since the team needs to trade someone for a backup center. Tonight’s game will give us a look at Lakers players in new roles.