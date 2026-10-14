Lakers Get Major Trade Update as Roster Deadline Nears

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to resolve their roster crunch, and Dalton Knecht’s future is becoming increasingly uncertain.

With Monday’s NBA roster deadline approaching, Los Angeles is exploring potential trades, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

The development comes amid reports that the Lakers have been trying to move Knecht and veteran forward Jarred Vanderbilt, two players who appear to have fallen outside coach JJ Redick’s preferred rotation.

Knecht’s uneven preseason hasn’t helped his case, either.

The former first-round pick has struggled to find consistent minutes, raising the possibility that he could be the odd man out if the Lakers cannot complete a deal.

Lakers Exploring Trades Ahead of NBA Roster Deadline

Fischer identified Los Angeles among several teams facing important decisions before the Oct. 19 deadline.

“The Clippers waiving Cam Christie leaves Charlotte, Milwaukee, Memphis and the Lakers as the most pertinent back-of-roster situations NBA personnel are monitoring before Oct. 19,” Fischer wrote Wednesday on X.

He added that the Bucks, Lakers and Grizzlies were exploring trades.

Fischer did not identify specific players involved in those discussions.

However, Lakers insider Jovan Buha previously reported that Los Angeles has been attempting to trade Knecht and Vanderbilt for more than a year, including during the offseason.

The Lakers have 16 players on standard contracts and must reduce that number to 15 before the regular season.

A consolidation trade involving multiple outgoing players could solve that problem while potentially addressing another roster need.

Otherwise, Los Angeles faces the prospect of waiving a player with guaranteed money remaining on his contract.

Buha has identified Knecht as the leading candidate if the Lakers cannot find a trade partner.

Dalton Knecht’s Struggles Add to Lakers’ Difficult Decision

Knecht hasn’t done much this preseason to change that outlook.

The 2024 first-round pick has totaled 11 points in three appearances, shooting 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-7 from the 3-point range.

He went scoreless in 12 minutes against Sacramento on Oct. 5 before scoring 11 points against Golden State the following night.

His latest outing was another setback.

During Tuesday’s 101-89 loss to the Warriors, Knecht missed both field-goal attempts, including two 3-pointers, and committed two turnovers in six minutes.

His limited role contrasts sharply with the opportunities Redick has discussed for other reserve guards.

Redick recently explained that Bronny James, Jaden Hardy or Chris Mañon could receive spot minutes when Luka Dončić or Collin Sexton is unavailable.

“If one of Luka or Collin is not in the lineup, then one of Bronny James or Jaden or Chris is going to play because we need another ballhandler,” Redick told reporters.

That leaves Knecht facing an increasingly crowded path to playing time, particularly with Austin Reaves also handling significant offensive responsibilities.

Vanderbilt’s situation presents another challenge.

The defensive-minded forward has seen his role diminish under Redick, while his contract makes finding a trade partner more complicated.

Unlike Vanderbilt, Knecht is still on his rookie-scale deal, making him easier to move financially.

But the Lakers would prefer to recover value rather than simply waive a former first-round selection.

With the roster deadline approaching and trade discussions reportedly underway, Los Angeles faces a consequential decision.

And unless something changes quickly, Knecht could be the player left without a spot.