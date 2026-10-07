Lakers Quietly Acquire 18 PPG Sharpshooter in Low-Profile Three-Team Trade

While much of the focus surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has centered on their opening preseason games against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, the organization has remained active away from the NBA spotlight.

The Lakers have continued reshaping their developmental system ahead of the new campaign, quietly adding another intriguing option for the future.

On October 2, the Lakers’ G League affiliate, Coachella Valley, acquired the returning player rights to guard Max Abmas along with a second-round pick in the 2027 NBA G League Draft.

The transaction formed part of a three-team trade involving the Delaware Blue Coats and Rip City Remix. In exchange, the Lakers moved the returning player rights to forward Keylan Boone.

Lakers Secure Rights to Intriguing Sharpshooting Guard

While Abmas could become an intriguing addition to the Lakers’ developmental pipeline, it is important to note that the organization has only acquired the 25-year-old’s returning player rights.

The transaction does not guarantee he will play for Coachella Valley this season, but it gives the Lakers control of his G League rights should he return.

For the upcoming campaign, Abmas has signed with Turkish club Petkim Spor of the Basketbol Süper Ligi.

That means an immediate move to Coachella Valley appears unlikely. However, if his situation overseas changes, Abmas would have the option of returning to the G League, where the Lakers would control his rights.

Alternatively, the 5-foot-11 guard could remain overseas this season before potentially returning stateside further down the line.

Abmas would bring considerable G League experience if that opportunity eventually materializes.

He took a significant step forward last season, averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals across 37 regular-season appearances for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Abmas also shot 43.9% from the field and an impressive 38.5% from three-point range.

Since going undrafted in 2024, he has made 98 G League appearances, averaging 15.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game.

His perimeter shooting has remained one of his biggest strengths, with Abmas connecting on 37.6% of his career three-point attempts on significant volume at 7.3 attempts per game.

He also made 10 appearances for Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico last season, averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 40% from beyond the arc.

Abmas also represented the Utah Jazz during the 2026 NBA Summer League, averaging 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game.

While he continued to showcase his playmaking ability, the guard struggled with his efficiency, shooting just 32.4% from the field and 18.8% from three-point range.

Abmas Could Eventually Fill Coachella Valley’s Backcourt Void

Should Abmas eventually return to the G League, the Lakers would have another proven developmental guard to evaluate at a time when their affiliate’s backcourt is undergoing considerable change.

The franchise relocated and rebranded its G League affiliate from South Bay to Coachella Valley this offseason, with significant roster turnover accompanying the move.

Kobe Bufkin, Nick Smith Jr., and R.J. Davis have all moved on, while Bronny James could also spend less time in the G League this season as his NBA role continues to develop.

Those departures have created opportunities within a new-look Coachella Valley backcourt.

The Lakers have already responded by bringing former draft pick Cole Swider back into the organization and acquiring the rights to 26-point per game scorer Jahmir Young from the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Those additions could complement returning two-way guard Chris Manon as the Lakers assemble the next version of their developmental roster.

Abmas is unlikely to factor into those plans immediately because of his move to Turkey, but acquiring his rights gives Los Angeles another option for the future.

With proven G League production and a career 37.6% mark from deep, Abmas could provide scoring and perimeter shooting if his career eventually brings him back stateside and into the Lakers’ developmental system.