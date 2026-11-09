Los Angeles Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets Roasted by Son Shareef

On Saturday, Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal returned to LSU as a special guest during the Tigers’ football game against Alabama.

O’Neal was with several fellow LSU legends like Paul Skenes, Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne. The big man even went viral for seemingly trolling Reese with the “too small” gesture.

Reese looked annoyed, which was spun around by some parody pages on social media.

In a post on Instagram, O’Neal reacted to the viral media and false narrative about him and Reese. He wrote a message and shared an image of himself with the Atlanta Dream star doing the “too small” celebration.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet people,” Shaq wrote.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Reese and the rest of LSU, Alabama dominated the second half of their game to earn an easy 31-13.

Shareef O’Neal Roasts Father

Shaquille O’Neal received plenty of comments on his Instagram post with Angel Reese. One of those who responded was his son, Shareef O’Neal, who roasted the four-time NBA champion.

“You short 😂😂😂,” Shareef remarked.

Standing at 7-foot-1, Shaq is no short man, but he did look a bit shorter than his usual self standing alongside Reese.

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is listed at 6-foot-4, but she added some inches to her height by wearing heeled boots on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Shareef was having a good time trolling his father, which isn’t new on social media. He even once slapped Shaq’s head live on television during an appearance in an NBA Cup game last year.

Shareef’s comment has more than 3,000 likes and counting.

What Happened to Shareef O’Neal?

After four years of college basketball split between UCLA and LSU, Shareef O’Neal entered the 2022 NBA draft. He went undrafted but was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers for their Summer League team.

Shareef tried following in his father’s footsteps in the NBA, but he didn’t make the Lakers roster. He joined the NBA G League Ignite and played there during the 2022-23 season. He signed with the Sacramento Kings in the summer of 2024 but was waived more than a week later.

Last year, Shareef changed course and stopped his NBA pursuit. He signed with Wasserman Group in 2025 and joined Reebok as a creative strategist, working alongside Shaquille O’Neal, who is the brand’s president of basketball.