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Los Angeles Lakers Legend Shaquille O’Neal Gets Roasted by Son Shareef

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Shareef and Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
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US retired basketball player Shaquille O'Neal (C) and his son Shareef O'Neal arrive for the 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal returned to LSU as a special guest during the Tigers’ football game against Alabama.

O’Neal was with several fellow LSU legends like Paul Skenes, Angel Reese and Livvy Dunne. The big man even went viral for seemingly trolling Reese with the “too small” gesture.

Reese looked annoyed, which was spun around by some parody pages on social media.

Angel Reese
GettyAngel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts during the first quarter in game six of the 2026 WNBA Finals against the Golden State Valkyries at State Farm Arena on October 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a post on Instagram, O’Neal reacted to the viral media and false narrative about him and Reese. He wrote a message and shared an image of himself with the Atlanta Dream star doing the “too small” celebration.

“Don’t believe everything you see on the internet people,” Shaq wrote.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, Reese and the rest of LSU, Alabama dominated the second half of their game to earn an easy 31-13.

Shareef O’Neal Roasts Father

Shaquille O’Neal received plenty of comments on his Instagram post with Angel Reese. One of those who responded was his son, Shareef O’Neal, who roasted the four-time NBA champion.

“You short 😂😂😂,” Shareef remarked.

Standing at 7-foot-1, Shaq is no short man, but he did look a bit shorter than his usual self standing alongside Reese.

Shareef O'Neal
GettyShareef O’Neal attends ComplexCon 2026 10-Year Anniversary Festival at The Los Angeles Convention Center on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year is listed at 6-foot-4, but she added some inches to her height by wearing heeled boots on Saturday.

Nevertheless, Shareef was having a good time trolling his father, which isn’t new on social media. He even once slapped Shaq’s head live on television during an appearance in an NBA Cup game last year.

Shareef’s comment has more than 3,000 likes and counting.

What Happened to Shareef O’Neal?

Shareef O'Neal
GettyShareef O’Neal #45 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a break in a game against the Phoenix Suns during the 2022 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 08, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After four years of college basketball split between UCLA and LSU, Shareef O’Neal entered the 2022 NBA draft. He went undrafted but was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers for their Summer League team.

Shareef tried following in his father’s footsteps in the NBA, but he didn’t make the Lakers roster. He joined the NBA G League Ignite and played there during the 2022-23 season. He signed with the Sacramento Kings in the summer of 2024 but was waived more than a week later.

Last year, Shareef changed course and stopped his NBA pursuit. He signed with Wasserman Group in 2025 and joined Reebok as a creative strategist, working alongside Shaquille O’Neal, who is the brand’s president of basketball.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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