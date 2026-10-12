Miami Heat Role Player Has Surprising Goal For Major NBA Award

The Miami Heat have high hopes of contending for an NBA Championship after the blockbuster offseason. Trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason drastically changed course to make the goal to win the title again. However, the rest of the roster must step up to make up the gap with the other top teams in the challenging Eastern Conference.

Starting point guard Davion Mitchell made a bold claim about his goals this season:

“My individual goal is to win Defensive Player of the Year. It is all I got. No statistical goals, Defensive Player of the Year is just one of my goals.”

Miami fans should be ecstatic about this quote since it shows the right mentality. The scoring will likely come from Giannis and co-stars. Bam Adebayo and Klay Thompson are both proven scorers who will have bigger roles in the offense than Mitchell.

Other role players like Andrew Wiggins and Pelle Larsson also have easier scoring offensive skills than Mitchell. The point guard realizes that his best chance of contributing to greatness will be to play elite defense. Mitchell will be trying to shut down the opposing team’s top guards since Bam and Giannis are going to be defending the frontcourt players every night.

How Miami Heat Motivated Davion Mitchell

The Heat are considered one of the most respected NBA franchises due to how much they hold players accountable. President Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra told Mitchell to work on his conditioning in the offseason to lose weight and improve his stamina.

Mitchell took that to heart and wanted to be his best version to help the new roster. Miami sacrificed depth by trading Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez and a few other players for Antetokounmpo. This puts stronger emphasis on Mitchell and everyone else in the shortened rotation.

The current team gives Mitchell a path to finding success in the way that players like Derek Fisher and Ron Harper have in the past. NBA Championship teams require a poised point guard, even if they aren’t running the offense. Mitchell will try to impress and help win via defense and facilitating.

Can Davion Mitchell Win The DPOY?

Mitchell is considered a long shot to have any chance of contending for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Victor Wembanyama is the dominant favorite for this every season, with injury concerns as the only thing holding him back.

Current odds for the Defensive Player of the Year this upcoming season via BetMGM:

Mitchell is not even listed on the odds page, which shows the top 15 candidates. Teammates Adebayo and Antetokounmpo are currently listed well above him. However, Mitchell will have the chance to prove himself against top superstars like Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson.

The gap can close if Mitchell has a dominant season limiting the top scoring guards. One huge issue is that guards almost never win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Marcus Smart is the only guard to win the award since Gary Payton in 1996.