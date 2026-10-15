Anthony Edwards makes candid admission about his role with LaMelo Ball

Anthony Edwards sees a clear difference in his responsibilities depending on whether LaMelo Ball shares the court. Following Minnesota’s 128-106 preseason loss to Detroit, he acknowledged that playing alongside Ball has changed his instincts on offense.

“I think when I’m not with him, I gotta start getting back on the ball a little bit more. Because I’m so used to playing with him now, I just run to the corner. And if I get it, I get it, if I don’t, I don’t. I think when he off the floor, I gotta get everybody involved and get back to my point guard skills.”

Edwards offered that assessment in response to reporter Dane Moore’s question about how his approach changes alongside Ball. His answer identified an adjustment: Minnesota still needs him to initiate offense when Ball sits.

Against the Pistons, Edwards logged three quarters, scoring 20 points with three assists and two steals. He went 5-for-15 overall and connected on one of five 3-point attempts.

How LaMelo Ball changes Anthony Edwards’ responsibilities

Minnesota acquired Ball to complement Edwards, allowing him to spend more possessions away from the basketball while pursuing scoring opportunities that require less individual creation.

Their early exhibition production illustrates that plan. Over 41 shared minutes across three preseason appearances, Edwards totaled 45 points, making 54% of his shots overall and 60% of his attempts from deep. Ball recorded 14 assists during those minutes.

Without Ball, Edwards scored 14 points over 21 minutes while making two of 11 shots. Those figures represent a limited preseason sample, but Edwards’ comments explain the responsibility he recognizes in those stretches: creating opportunities for teammates himself.

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Coach Chris Finch continues to weigh how to distribute their minutes, Inforum reports. Through three exhibitions, Ball spent 30% of his court time without Edwards, while Edwards spent 34% without Ball. Neither Rudy Gobert nor Jaden McDaniels logged minutes with both guards resting.

Finch said he hadn’t “settled” on a rotation, though he offered a clear preference.

“My gut tells me we want them on the floor together,” Finch said. “That’s why we brought (Ball) here.”

Edwards wants Minnesota to create advantages for Ball

Edwards also emphasized how Minnesota can help Ball operate against defensive pressure. With the opener a week away, he pointed toward film review, sharper passing, and screens that suit his teammate.

“So we need him to have the ball in his hands all game, and we need to create advantages for him,” Edwards said.

That emphasis extended to McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga. Edwards explained that opponents assign less capable defenders to those teammates while prioritizing him and Ball, creating matchups Minnesota wants to attack, Yahoo reports.

“Just being aggressive. Exploiting the mismatches. They can’t really guard ’em,” Edwards said.

He described using screens and clearing space to help both players attack their assignments. The goal involves getting them touches with room to operate, then allowing them to exploit those defensive choices.

For Edwards, the adjustments cover both situations. Alongside Ball, he wants Minnesota to help its passer generate an initial advantage. When Ball leaves the game, Edwards recognizes that he must resume directing possessions and involving everyone else.