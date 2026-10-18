Josh Hart Gives Cryptic Injury Update Ahead of Knicks’ Season Opener

Josh Hart has two days to get his right ankle ready for the New York Knicks‘ championship banner night. Whether that will be enough remains to be seen.

The veteran guard-forward gave a typically lighthearted explanation Sunday for the ankle soreness that kept him out of New York’s preseason finale against the Toronto Raptors.

“Old age,” Hart said when asked what caused the problem.

His answer about playing Tuesday against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden was less reassuring.

“We’ll see in two days.”

The comments, reported by The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, leave Hart’s availability unresolved as the Knicks prepare to raise their first NBA championship banner since 1973.

For Hart, the new season also begins amid uncertainty about his future in New York.

Josh Hart Leaves Knicks Opening Night Status Uncertain

Hart missed Thursday’s 122-120 preseason victory over Toronto because of soreness in his right ankle.

Knicks coach Mike Brown previously expressed optimism that the injury would not prevent Hart from facing Philadelphia.

Hart didn’t necessarily contradict his coach Sunday, but he also stopped short of guaranteeing he would play.

The Knicks have reason to be cautious.

Hart is one of their most versatile players, providing rebounding, perimeter defense and ballhandling alongside Jalen Brunson. His ability to guard multiple positions and push the pace makes him particularly valuable against Philadelphia’s star-studded lineup featuring LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

The 31-year-old also brings an edge that has become part of New York’s identity.

Hart said Sunday that he was excited about the upcoming banner ceremony but eager to begin another season. According to Edwards, he joked that he was already tired of receiving congratulations for last summer’s championship.

Whether he participates in the celebration as a starter or watches from the bench remains to be seen.

Josh Hart Addresses Stalled Contract Talks

Hart’s ankle isn’t the only question surrounding his future.

The Knicks announced Oct. 9 that they were suspending contract extension negotiations until later in the season, a decision affecting Hart, Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek.

New York cited its desire to focus on defending its championship rather than continuing contract discussions.

Hart, however, expressed little concern when asked about the decision the following day.

“Everything is going to work out. I’m not really too stressed over it,” Hart said, per SNY. “I’m not putting too much into it. We have expectations, so it’s good we are able to focus on the season.”

He acknowledged that the uncertainty would occasionally occupy his thoughts.

“There will be days where we don’t think about it,” Hart said. “There will be days where it’s top of the mind. We’re humans.”

Hart is earning approximately $20.9 million this season, with New York holding a $22.4 million team option for 2027-28.

The situation differs from McBride’s, who could become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and Towns’, who has expressed disappointment over the stalled negotiations.

Still, keeping the championship core intact presents a considerable financial challenge as the Knicks attempt to stay below the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron.

For now, Hart has a more immediate concern.

The Knicks open their title defense Tuesday against Philadelphia, with their championship banner about to rise above the Madison Square Garden court.

Hart hopes to be healthy enough to help them begin the chase for another one.