Knicks Announce Notable Injury Report Before 76ers Preseason Opener

The New York Knicks will open their preseason Monday night with nearly everyone getting a chance to play.

That was the message from coach Mike Brown before New York’s 7 p.m. matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at Xfinity Mobile Arena. While Philadelphia will be without several of its biggest names, Brown plans to go deep into his roster as the defending NBA champions begin their preseason.

“You know, everybody’s been busting their behind in camp,” Brown told reporters Monday. “Everybody’s good people, and it’s our first game, so I’m gonna play everybody. It’s 21 guys — 20 guys. Jose’s not playing.”

Brown was referring to guard Jose Alvarado, leaving the rest of New York’s available camp roster in line to see the floor. Alvarado will miss the preseason opener due to a left knee contusion.

For a Knicks team coming off a championship run and an abbreviated summer, that is about as encouraging an injury outlook as Brown could ask for entering the preseason.

Knicks Taking Different Approach Than 76ers

Philadelphia will be considerably more cautious.

LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Anfernee Simons, Dominick Barlow, Adem Bona and Tacko Fall will not play against New York.

James, Embiid and Maxey are healthy scratches as Philadelphia manages the workloads of its stars. Bona has been dealing with a foot sprain, while Fall is sidelined with a hip strain.

The contrast should make Monday less of a preview of a potential Eastern Conference playoff matchup and more of an evaluation night for Brown.

The Knicks’ stars are expected to play limited minutes after a postseason run that stretched into June. That includes Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who underwent left wrist surgery during the offseason.

Brown indicated before the preseason that he planned to ease his core players back into game action. Monday gives him an opportunity to do that while still getting a look at virtually everyone else in camp.

Roster Battles Come Into Focus

The final three quarters could ultimately be more important than the first.

New York has roster decisions to make before opening night, with several veterans competing for jobs and rotation opportunities.

The most intriguing battle is at center.

James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley are trying to establish themselves behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick, entered the preseason with momentum after making a strong impression during training camp.

Brown will also get an extended look at some of New York’s younger players, including Mohamed Diawara, Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.

That was always going to be one of the primary purposes of the preseason. Brown has spoken about evaluating how players respond after mistakes rather than obsessing over the mistakes themselves.

Now nearly his entire roster will get an opportunity to make its case.

The Knicks already know what Brunson, Towns, OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges can do when the stakes are highest. They proved that during last season’s championship run.

Monday is about finding out who else Brown can trust when those stakes return.