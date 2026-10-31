Oklahoma City Thunder Release Injury Report vs. Rockets Amid Chet Holmgren News

It’s just the second week of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are already dealing with multiple serious injuries.

Chet Holmgren is the latest player to the Thunder’s injury list. He was diagnosed with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee after initially experiencing discomfort, as per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Holmgren is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks as the Thunder continue the season without three of their best players.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets (Oct. 31)

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their three-game road trip against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Thunder began the trip with a rough 120-96 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. They will look to bounce back in Houston, though they have a loaded injury report.

According to the Thunder’s injury report released on Friday, six players are ruled out against the Rockets.

Chet Holmgren is joined by Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic.

Update on Injured Thunder Players

Jalen Williams suffered a gruesome left leg injury earlier this week against the LA Clippers. He underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

Williams has not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but he is expected to miss the majority of it.

Cason Wallace also suffered a major left shoulder injury against the Clippers after running into a screen set by Isaiah Jackson. He underwent surgery and is set to be re-evaluated before the end of the season.

After losing two players against the Clippers, Alex Caruso sprained his right ankle the following game against the Phoenix Suns. He doesn’t have a timetable for a return and is expected to miss multiple games.

As for Sorber and Topic, they are still recovering from offseason surgeries.

Sorber initially tore his right ACL in September 2025. He underwent a second surgery in July, so his NBA debut will have to wait since he has no concrete recovery timeline.

Topic, who has been plagued by injuries and a cancer diagnosis since his rookie year, had back surgery in June. He also doesn’t have a timetable for his return.