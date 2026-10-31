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Oklahoma City Thunder Release Injury Report vs. Rockets Amid Chet Holmgren News

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Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
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OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - OCTOBER 22: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at Paycom Center on October 22, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

It’s just the second week of the 2026-27 NBA season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are already dealing with multiple serious injuries.

Chet Holmgren is the latest player to the Thunder’s injury list. He was diagnosed with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee after initially experiencing discomfort, as per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Holmgren is expected to be out for eight to 10 weeks as the Thunder continue the season without three of their best players.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report vs. Houston Rockets (Oct. 31)

Chet Holmgren
GettyChet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Carter Bryant #11 and De’Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter in Game Three of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Frost Bank Center on May 22, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue their three-game road trip against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.

The Thunder began the trip with a rough 120-96 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. They will look to bounce back in Houston, though they have a loaded injury report.

According to the Thunder’s injury report released on Friday, six players are ruled out against the Rockets.

Chet Holmgren is joined by Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic.

Update on Injured Thunder Players

Jalen Williams
GettyJalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up court during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center on December 5, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Jalen Williams suffered a gruesome left leg injury earlier this week against the LA Clippers. He underwent surgery after being diagnosed with a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle.

Williams has not been ruled out for the rest of the season, but he is expected to miss the majority of it.

Cason Wallace also suffered a major left shoulder injury against the Clippers after running into a screen set by Isaiah Jackson. He underwent surgery and is set to be re-evaluated before the end of the season.

Cason Wallace
GettyCason Wallace #22 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92.

After losing two players against the Clippers, Alex Caruso sprained his right ankle the following game against the Phoenix Suns. He doesn’t have a timetable for a return and is expected to miss multiple games.

As for Sorber and Topic, they are still recovering from offseason surgeries.

Sorber initially tore his right ACL in September 2025. He underwent a second surgery in July, so his NBA debut will have to wait since he has no concrete recovery timeline.

Topic, who has been plagued by injuries and a cancer diagnosis since his rookie year, had back surgery in June. He also doesn’t have a timetable for his return.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Oklahoma City Thunder Release Injury Report vs. Rockets Amid Chet Holmgren News

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