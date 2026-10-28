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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Strong Ajay Mitchell Statement Amid Thunder Injury Bug

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Ajay Mitchell
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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Ajay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder react on the bench against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a great start to the 2026-27 season. They are 4-0 entering Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Thunder have endured a rough few days in terms of injuries.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace could be out for the season, while Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren are dealing with their own injuries.

It led reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make a strong statement about Ajay Mitchell, who is expected to step up amid the Thunder’s injury crisis.

SGA on Ajay Mitchell

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
GettyShai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shakes hands with teammates during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a lot of things to say about Ajay Mitchell.

With the number of injuries to the Thunder’s wing department, Mitchell is expected to have a bigger role moving forward.

“Ajay Mitchell has proven what he can do in this league,” SGA said via HoopsHype. “It is hard for a guy like that. He gets swung around in terms of his role just because guys are in and out of the lineup. But it seems like whatever we need from him, he provides at a high level.”

“I expect the same thing from Ajay going forward,” the two-time MVP added. “If guys are out and we need more scoring, he will do so. If we need more defending, he will do so. Whatever it is, he will get it done.”

Ajay Mitchell
GettyAjay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 18, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Thunder won 121-92.

In the Thunder’s 125-114 win against the Suns, Mitchell had a team-high 30 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Mitchell was the Thunder’s latest gem last season. He averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 57 games. He stepped up amid Jalen Williams’ injury-plagued campaign, so this season isn’t something new for the 24-year-old guard.

Ajay Mitchell in Thunder’s Latest Injury Report

Ajay Mitchell
GettyAjay Mitchell #25 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in action during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on January 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

To add misery to the OKC Thunder’s current predicament, Ajay Mitchell has been added to their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell is listed as questionable because of a sprained right ankle. He tweaked his ankle in the second half of their win over the Phoenix Suns.

It’s an unfortunate development for the Thunder, but there’s a chance Mitchell would still get cleared and updated to available before tip-off.

But if Mitchell is downgraded to out, the Thunder will have to rely on Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Bennett Stirtz and Brooks Barnhizer to step up.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Strong Ajay Mitchell Statement Amid Thunder Injury Bug

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