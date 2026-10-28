Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Strong Ajay Mitchell Statement Amid Thunder Injury Bug

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a great start to the 2026-27 season. They are 4-0 entering Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

However, the Thunder have endured a rough few days in terms of injuries.

Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace could be out for the season, while Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren are dealing with their own injuries.

It led reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to make a strong statement about Ajay Mitchell, who is expected to step up amid the Thunder’s injury crisis.

SGA on Ajay Mitchell

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s win over the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a lot of things to say about Ajay Mitchell.

With the number of injuries to the Thunder’s wing department, Mitchell is expected to have a bigger role moving forward.

“Ajay Mitchell has proven what he can do in this league,” SGA said via HoopsHype. “It is hard for a guy like that. He gets swung around in terms of his role just because guys are in and out of the lineup. But it seems like whatever we need from him, he provides at a high level.”

“I expect the same thing from Ajay going forward,” the two-time MVP added. “If guys are out and we need more scoring, he will do so. If we need more defending, he will do so. Whatever it is, he will get it done.”

In the Thunder’s 125-114 win against the Suns, Mitchell had a team-high 30 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Mitchell was the Thunder’s latest gem last season. He averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals in 57 games. He stepped up amid Jalen Williams’ injury-plagued campaign, so this season isn’t something new for the 24-year-old guard.

Ajay Mitchell in Thunder’s Latest Injury Report

To add misery to the OKC Thunder’s current predicament, Ajay Mitchell has been added to their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Mitchell is listed as questionable because of a sprained right ankle. He tweaked his ankle in the second half of their win over the Phoenix Suns.

It’s an unfortunate development for the Thunder, but there’s a chance Mitchell would still get cleared and updated to available before tip-off.

But if Mitchell is downgraded to out, the Thunder will have to rely on Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Bennett Stirtz and Brooks Barnhizer to step up.