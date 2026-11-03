Thunder Get Unexpected Alex Caruso News Amid Mounting Injury Crisis

The Oklahoma City Thunder have spent much of the opening two weeks of the season watching their injury report grow. For once, a familiar name has disappeared from it.

Veteran guard Alex Caruso is on track to return Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing three consecutive games with a sprained right ankle.

Caruso was absent from the Thunder’s injury report released Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET, an encouraging development for a team already missing several key rotation players.

The 32-year-old defensive specialist has not been officially confirmed as playing, but his removal from the report suggests he is ready to resume basketball activities without an injury designation.

Alex Caruso Set for Thunder Return Against Cavaliers

Caruso suffered the ankle injury during Oklahoma City’s victory over the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 26.

He subsequently missed games against Dallas, Houston and Cleveland, leaving the Thunder without one of their most experienced perimeter defenders.

His expected return comes just two days after Oklahoma City defeated Cleveland, 117-112, in the first meeting between the teams.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander carried the Thunder with a season-high 43 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.6 seconds remaining.

Ajay Mitchell added 20 points as Oklahoma City snapped a two-game losing streak.

But the victory required another exhausting performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, who attempted 35 shots in nearly 39 minutes.

Caruso’s return could provide coach Mark Daigneault with another reliable ballhandler and defender while helping ease the burden on Oklahoma City’s depleted backcourt.

Thunder Still Face Major Injury Crisis

Despite Caruso’s encouraging update, the Thunder remain far from healthy.

Chet Holmgren is sidelined after undergoing treatment for a small patellar tendon tear in his right knee.

The Thunder announced Oct. 30 that Holmgren was expected to miss eight to 10 weeks.

Jalen Williams also remains unavailable following surgery for a fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle.

Cason Wallace underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will be re-evaluated before the end of the regular season.

Meanwhile, Nikola Topic remains out following lower back surgery, while Thomas Sorber is recovering from right knee surgery.

Jaylin Williams is also questionable for Wednesday’s game because of lower back spasms.

The extensive list of absences has forced Daigneault to experiment with different lineups and lean heavily on younger players.

Caruso’s defensive instincts, communication and championship experience could provide some much-needed stability.

Caruso’s Return Comes at Critical Time for Oklahoma City

The Thunder enter Wednesday’s rematch with a 5-2 record after surviving a tense finish in Cleveland.

Oklahoma City held an 11-point halftime advantage Monday before the Cavaliers rallied behind their perimeter shooting.

The fourth quarter featured eight ties and eight lead changes before Gilgeous-Alexander delivered the decisive basket.

That kind of tightly contested finish underscores Caruso’s value.

He can defend multiple positions, disrupt passing lanes and organize teammates during critical possessions.

His return would not solve Oklahoma City’s injury problems overnight.

But with Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Wallace facing extended absences, getting a proven defender back represents an important step.

The Thunder host Cleveland at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, hoping to complete a two-game sweep.

For a roster that has endured one setback after another, Caruso’s disappearance from the injury report is finally some welcome news.