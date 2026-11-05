76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Tops Luka Doncic In Telling Scoring Measure

The Philadelphia 76ers finished behind the Los Angeles Lakers in a new study of NBA teams’ reliance on their stars. Tyrese Maxey, however, edged Luka Doncic in one of the measures that shaped those rankings.

Maxey supplied 27.20% of Philadelphia’s points, according to Casino Guru USA’s November 2026 study. That gave him the largest scoring share among the players the researchers selected, ahead of Doncic’s 26.84% for Los Angeles.

The difference amounted to 0.36 percentage points. Both players also separated themselves substantially from the average teammate, with Maxey recording the larger gap in that comparison.

Philadelphia earned an overall index score of 96, placing fourth. Los Angeles finished second at 99, with Dallas leading at 100 and Golden State taking third at 98.

Miami rounded out the leading five with a score of 95. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded a 19.70% player impact estimate, while his teammates averaged 9.06%, adding another example of the statistical gaps behind the study’s rankings.

How Maxey’s scoring share compares with Doncic’s

The study calculated scoring share by dividing a player’s points by his team’s total. Researchers then compared the selected player’s percentage with the average for his teammates, excluding him.

Maxey’s teammates individually averaged 10.01% of Philadelphia’s scoring. His 27.20% contribution exceeded that average by 17.19 percentage points.

For the Lakers, Doncic’s teammates individually averaged 10.05%. His scoring share surpassed that figure by 16.79 percentage points.

Those teammate averages sat just 0.04 percentage points apart, giving the two players closely matched comparison figures. Maxey finished ahead of Doncic in both his own percentage and his separation from the average teammate.

The Sixers’ 10.01% figure ranked sixth-lowest in the NBA, according to the study. Doncic’s contribution, meanwhile, exceeded the average scoring share for the selected stars by 9.39 percentage points.

Philadelphia’s fourth-place finish reflects an index that also incorporated five other measures. The researchers compared win shares, box plus/minus, true shooting percentage, player impact estimate, and on/off rating differential alongside scoring share.

Why the 76ers finished behind Dallas and Golden State

Casino Guru USA chose each team’s representative through value over replacement player, commonly called VORP, using results from the opening portion of the 2026-27 season.

Researchers applied a threshold of 20 minutes and at least three appearances. When players tied in VORP, they used win shares and then total minutes to settle the selection.

Cooper Flagg led Dallas in VORP at 0.5. His on/off net rating differential reached plus-29.9, compared with a minus-7.37 average for his teammates. The resulting separation of 37.27 points per 100 possessions was the largest in that category.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry stood out elsewhere. His 21.90% player impact estimate led the selected stars, while his teammates averaged 10.60%.

Curry also topped that group in box plus/minus at plus-14.90. The remaining Warriors averaged plus-1.04, leaving him 13.86 points per 100 possessions above their figure.

The methodology describes an index built from the statistical differences between each selected player and his teammates. The supplied explanation leaves the individual weights of those measures unspecified.

For Maxey, the scoring comparison provides the clearest distinction. Philadelphia placed fourth across the combined measures, while its leading representative supplied a greater portion of his team’s points than any other player selected for the study.