Kawhi Leonard Says Money Doesn’t Matter To Him Anymore

Many NBA fans are shaking their heads after the latest quote from Kawhi Leonard. The Toronto Raptors superstar returned to the team via a controversial trade this offseason. Leonard ditched the Los Angeles Clippers and received a trade back to the Raptors where he won the 2019 NBA Championship. Toronto extended Kawhi to give him more years making huge money, despite his health concerns and the previous controversy.

Leonard dropped the following quote to the media claiming he doesn’t care about making big money:

“So, I don’t know. I didn’t want to put on another organization’s jersey. We did something great here, and I wanted to make history happen again. You know, there were some doubts. But knowing what I did and how I move, I thought the odds of me coming here were 90%. I didn’t think anything else would happen. But I never really look at the money because I could have stopped playing today with the money I’ve made. So, I’m just fortunate enough to be healthy and able to play the game. That’s what I really want to do.”

Kawhi tried to claim that he was dead set on coming back to Toronto and would do anything to make it happen. However, many believe he picked the Raptors because he knew he’d get a big contract extension. Toronto traded Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick to bring Leonard back and boost their contention hopes.

Why Kawhi Leonard Looks Hypocritical Here

This entire quote feels to be in bad faith since Leonard’s done the opposite in recent memory. Money was the driving force to convince the Clippers to break league rules and eventually get stripped of many draft picks.

The 2019 title run saw Kawhi leaving after just one season and doing a generally unlikely thing to leave so quickly. Leonard did that to the best financial offer and put together a new superstar duo with Paul George in Los Angeles.

It seems ridiculous today for Kawhi to claim he doesn’t care about money and that his heart has always been in Toronto. The controversy now sees Raptors fans as the last ones still supporting him. Leonard and Scottie Barnes give Toronto an impressive top two names to contend in the Eastern Conference.

Winning Can Save Kawhi Leonard’s Reputation

Leonard will enter this season with more pressure than in many years due to the scandalous summer. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver severely punished the Clippers, but Kawhi did not get suspended to see his slap on the wrist of a fine.

Toronto contending in the East against teams like the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers is all that Leonard can do to repair his reputation. The Raptors have a talented squad and give him a great co-star to make the goal more realistic moving forward.

Past success showed Kawhi winning two NBA Championships in unexpected scenarios. Leonard was a young rising star with the San Antonio Spurs when he won Finals MVP. Toronto had the unique nature of Leonard winning the title in one single season there. The Raptors return could set the table for another epic unexpected playoff run.