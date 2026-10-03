Arizona Cardinals Rank Top-5 In Surprising Area Despite 1-2 Start

TThe Arizona Cardinals may already be losing ground through the season’s first three weeks. But they’re looking outstanding in one area.

Despite the slow start and inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, Ethan Kinney of Arizona Sports noted that “…the special teams unit is thriving so far. PFF has the Cardinals ranked fifth in the league on special teams.”

Kinney also highlighted Simi Fehoko’s quip on Wolf and Luke. On the special teams unit, Fehoko said, “Our kickoff team is playing really well; we play fast and physical. I feel like we have to be top five in the NFL right now.”

With PFF backing up Fehoko’s claim, he has a case. Fehoko can also add his Special Teams Player of the Week Award that he won after blocking a punt in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers as further proof.

Arizona Cardinals Coverage Numbers Back Simi Fehoko And PFF

The Cardinals boast some of the best kickoff return coverage numbers in the NFL, allowing just 20.6 yards per return. That ranks second, next to only the Dallas Cowboys, who have allowed 18.7 through three games.

Arizona also ranks eighth in opponent punt return yards per game at 12.0, alongside the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, and Miami Dolphins. These numbers show that the Cardinals’ special teams are holding up their end of the bargain. But the offense and defense are lagging despite showing a couple of encouraging numbers.

Arizona has performed well in snagging takeaways and in time of possession. But they haven’t done enough to capitalize on their special teams keeping opponents in check. In Week 4’s matchup against the New York Giants, the Cardinals must take advantage when special teams most likely give them something to work with.

The Giants are just outside the bottom five in punt return average at 6.0, with a long of seven yards. As for kick returns, New York has averaged 25.2 yards per return, with a long of 30. That ranks 21st in the NFL heading into Sunday.

Cardinals Return Numbers Paint A More Mixed Picture

Taking a deep dive into the numbers, the Cardinals’ special teams return units lean closer to average. They are tied for 13th in the league in kick return yardage with 26.8 alongside the Washington Commanders. They’re also tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals with a long of 40. That also ranks 13th.

As for punt returns, Arizona is 18th in average return at 10.0 yards, with a long of 10 yards that ranks 30th and is tied with the Cleveland Browns. That being said, this number can be misleading since the Cardinals have only returned two punts in three games. They have three fair catches this season.

Despite the more average return yards, Arizona’s coverage has been one of the NFL’s best in both kicking and punting. That backs up Fehoko’s claim and PFF’s ranking.

It’s also one of those more underrated aspects of the game that can help teams win the field position battle. For the Arizona Cardinals, this is paramount, given their lack of game-changing talent on both sides of the ball except for Trey McBride, maybe Michael Wilson, and, in time, Jeremiyah Love.