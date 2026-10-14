Cardinals’ Jacoby Brissett Has Alarming NFC West Stat

Jacoby Brissett is still entrenched as the Arizona Cardinals‘ starting quarterback. But his numbers against the NFC West don’t look promising.

Fans will remember the Jacoby Brissett era as one of transition. Since arriving in the desert and taking over as the starting quarterback, Brissett’s only real accomplishment has been proving to be a reliable bridge quarterback until Arizona can find a long-term answer.

He’s currently 2-15 as a starter, and it’s easy to speculate how much of his 4,476 passing yards, 65.4 completion percentage, and 32 touchdown passes have come as a result of garbage time.

One number that jumps out is Brissett’s 6.5 yards per pass attempt. When you look at his pedestrian play against Arizona’s division rivals this season, it’s easy to see why that number is so low. It’s also a clue for how mostly ineffective Brissett is before the Cardinals are left to play catch-up.

Jacoby Brissett’s Numbers Against The NFC West Are Not Good

In 2026, Brissett has led the Cardinals to losses against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. In those two games, Brissett has a solid 68.8 completion rate. But his yards per pass attempt is a paltry 4.7. Brissett has yet to throw for over 20 yards on a single pass against division rivals, and his first-down rate is 27.5 percent.

This week, Brissett and Co. will face a Los Angeles Rams team that ranks fourth in total defense. They are also second in passing defense, with 784 yards allowed and fourth in yards per pass attempt at 5.1. That’s a tough challenge awaiting Brissett this week, and recent history shows that the numbers aren’t in his favor.

If there is a silver lining, it’s that Brissett’s numbers against the NFC West weren’t as bad last season. He threw 15 passes for over 20 yards, notched a 33.0 first-down percentage, and averaged 7.0 yards per pass. If Brissett can get into a groove as he did last season when facing the West, there is a chance the Cardinals will at least play a respectable game on Sunday.

Entire Cardinals Offense Must Step It Up In Week 6

The whole blame shouldn’t fall on Brissett, considering that hardly anyone on the Cardinals outside of Trey McBride or Michael Wilson has done much for the offense. Even McBride and Wilson have had a hard time making game-changing plays.

McBride has been a reception machine with 42 catches, but he is only averaging 7.3 yards per catch and has found the end zone just three times. He’s on a 17-game pace for 1,047 receiving yards and between nine and 10 touchdowns. But with 8.4 receptions per game, he needs to turn more of those catches into bigger plays.

Wilson has 29 catches for 288 yards, but has scored just once. He also has a so-so 56.9 catch rate. Jeremiyah Love’s status is uncertain for the week, but he has, at best, been serviceable. Love has 281 combined rushing and receiving yards and just two touchdowns.

Those who should be making plays consistently have been solid but otherwise haven’t done enough to get the Cardinals to the next level. Considering Jacoby Brissett’s production against the NFC West this season, this has to change.