Former Cardinals OC Drew Petzing Returns to Arizona in Week 5

The Arizona Cardinals will see a familiar face on the opposing sideline as Drew Petzing makes his way back to the desert.

Petzing spent three seasons in Arizona as former head coach Jonathan Gannon’s offensive coordinator, looking to get former quarterback Kyler Murray to the next level.

But none of that occurred. Murray missed significant time in 2023 and 2025 with injuries, often forcing Petzing to roll with backup quarterbacks. Under Petzing, the Cardinals’ offense finished 24th, 12th, and 23rd in points, respectively. That said, they also finished 19th, 11th, and 19th in yards, hovering around the middle of the pack.

The 2024 season was Petzing’s high-water mark with Arizona’s offense. It was also a season when the Cardinals looked as though they would turn things around. Arizona finished 8-9 that season, poised for bigger things in 2025.

But everyone knows how that turned out. Jonathan Gannon was fired, and Petzing moved on to join head coach Dan Campbell’s staff. So far, the results have been promising.

Lions Offense Is Thriving Under Drew Petzing

The Lions are off to a 2-2 start, but fans can’t blame Petzing. Through four games, Detroit is ranked sixth in total offense, third in passing, and 20th in rushing. However, the Lions’ rushing attack ranks so low because it’s also 22nd in rushing attempts. Their 4.2 yards per carry is ranked 13th and tied with three other teams.

Detroit’s thriving offense could spell trouble for the Cardinals’ defense, which has had a rough time stopping opponents all season. Arizona has particularly had a hard time covering tight ends, and Petzing has a good one in Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta is once again enjoying a stellar season, with 22 catches, 228 yards, 10.4 yards per reception, and two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are other weapons Petzing has at his disposal. St. Brown has 31 catches, 303 yards, and five touchdowns, while Gibbs has 22 catches and 540 all-purpose yards.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been one of the NFL’s best this season, with a 9-to-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio, 1,214 passing yards, a 67.7 completion percentage, and a 108.6 quarterback rating.

In short, the Cardinals’ defense has its work cut out for it against Petzing’s offense. Generating pressure on Goff and forcing him into mistakes will be key, but Arizona has yet to consistently do that this season.

Cardinals Offense Still Searching For Consistency In Post-Petzing Era

The Cardinals rank 22nd in total offense heading into Week 5. Its consistency issues have crushed it, which was on full display during Week 4’s loss to the New York Giants. Detroit owns the NFL’s worst defense, but the Cardinals’ offensive unit hasn’t shown it can take advantage of poor defenses for 60 minutes.

Even if Arizona’s offense enjoys a good day, it must outduel Jared Goff, Sam LaPorta, and Company. With Drew Petzing giving Detroit’s offense even more of a boost so far in 2026, it won’t be an easy task.

Still, it’s an opportunity for the Cardinals to look ahead and forget about the first four weeks. Even if Petzing’s unit outduels Nathanial Hackett’s group, an afternoon of consistent football could start turning around Arizona’s fortunes.