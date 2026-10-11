Ravens’ OC Declan Doyle Makes Tyler Huntley Promise

Declan Doyle wanted more explosive plays even before Lamar Jackson suffered another ankle injury, but the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens isn’t going to change his plans to stretch the field just because backup Tyler Huntley is starting.

Huntley will be at the controls in Week 5, when the Ravens face the in-form Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday Night Football. It’s another opportunity for Huntley to prove he’s the most dependable and efficient QB2 in the NFL.

The Ravens have won tough games on the road with Huntley in the lineup, but ‘Snoop’ has usually been a game-manager in those victories. Doyle wants something more.

He explained to reporters, including Baltimore sportswriter Childs Walker, “I do not think the mentality of how you want to run the offense changes at all. I think regardless of who is in there, you are trying to hunt explosives.”

Doyle isn’t changing his strategy just because two-time NFL MVP Jackson’s officially ruled out. The play-caller has promised instead, “the mindset is still the same. We are still trying to stress and attack rules. We are still trying to go after a defense and see if we can pry out bigger plays and be able to move the ball down the field.”

That’s a bold declaration of intent for an offense set to be led by Huntley. He’s a useful veteran, but one statistic suggests the Ravens shouldn’t count on ‘Snoop’ to deliver the big plays Doyle wants to see at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tyler Huntley May Not Solve Big-Play Problem

The Ravens had good reason to pay Huntley handsomely in free agency. Teammates don’t have to worry when Huntley’s in the lineup because he’s a proven commodity with a valuable track record of winning in Jackson’s absence.

Huntley’s earned the confidence of key Ravens’ All-Pros by delivering in clutch moments. Like when he directed the Ravens to a 41-24 road win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 last season.

What’s notable is how Huntley won at Lambeau Field. The Pro Bowler “completed 16 of 20 passes for only 107 yards and he didn’t connect on a pass for more than 13 yards. Yet he didn’t turn the ball over or force it downfield. He was sacked just once while rushing for 60 yards. The quarterback they call ‘Snoop’ managed the game exquisitely,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

There’s that game-manager label again. Huntley warrants the tag because he doesn’t possess preternatural arm strength, nor explosive talent as a runner.

Proof of Huntley’s deficiencies comes from the 28-year-old having “averaged just 5.9 yards per pass attempt over his career. Doyle has consistently talked about the importance of chasing ‘explosives’ in both the run and passing games. Those kinds of plays through the air feel capped without Jackson on the field.”

Those limitations explain trade scenarios involving the Ravens and a former top-five pick. There are more dynamic backup quarterbacks than Huntley, but few take what a game gives them as well as he can.

It’s why Doyle shouldn’t be reluctant to water his scheme down against the Falcons and play to more functional strengths. Even if it means featuring a player he’s still working out how best to use.

Declan Doyle Needs Back-to-Basics Approach After Ravens QB Change

The formula for winning without Jackson has generally been pretty simple for the Ravens. Hand the ball to two-time league rushing champion Derrick Henry early and often.

Huntley handed off to Henry 41 times in Green Bay. Doyle needn’t make his strategy in Atlanta any more complicated than that.

Unfortunately, Doyle’s had trouble using Henry enough in the right moments this season. The dominant running back was conspicuous by his absence during the second half of the defeat to the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.

Doyle appeared to over-compensate after criticism of his play-calling the following week against the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. Henry was overused in predictable ways, in obvious situations, with “terrible” results.

Getting Henry going early should be Doyle’s priority over crafting deep shots through the air from Huntley. Particularly when a heavy dose of No. 22 can keep the Falcons’ own prolific rushing threat on the sidelines.

The Ravens don’t need to change the time-tested Huntley formula to win again with Jackson’s deputy.