Ravens’ All-Pro Reveals Plan to Stop Deshaun Watson

He’s no longer one of the NFL’s premier quarterbacks, but Deshaun Watson still has the Cleveland Browns winning games, so one All-Pro member of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense has a special plan to stop the three-time Pro Bowl passer.

It’s a plan based on containment. Specifically, Ravens’ defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike promised a “big emphasis to contain him (Watson) in that pocket,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Madubuike acknowledged Watson’s still “elusive out (of) the pocket.” The Ravens know Watson “can do damage when you leave him and he squirms out of there, so that’s gonna be an emphasis.”

Few defense should be as well-equipped as the Ravens to subdue a mobile quarterback. Madubuike and the defense regularly practice against arguably the most dynamic, dual-threat signal-caller in the game, Lamar Jackson.

The two-time NFL MVP has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he’s working toward returning for the game at Huntington Bank Field in Week 6. Jackson has a “realistic” opportunity to be involved on Sunday, October 18, but his backup, Tyler Huntley, is another running quarterback who can help Madubuike and Co. prepare for Watson.

Gaining an early edge will be important since Watson’s won his last two games against the Ravens. Baltimore’s defense has also produced only mixed results against mobile QBs so far this season.

Deshaun Watson’s Been a Problem for the Ravens

Watson was far from his best during the Browns’ defeat at the hands of the New York Jets in Week 5, but he still boasts a strong recent history against the Ravens. Including winning back-to-back starts in 2022 and ’23, per StatMuse.

Moving the pocket was key for Watson in both victories. He ran six times for 22 yards, with a long of 17, during a 13-3 home win four years ago. Watson was even more effective when he threw for 213 yards and ran for 37 more to inspire a 33-31 upset on the road in 2023, per Pro Football Reference.

Ironically, Browns’ head coach, and former Ravens’ offensive coordinator, Todd Monken actually wants Watson to run less. Monken might press pause on that change when he considers how the Ravens have fared against elusive quarterbacks this season.

Nnamdi Madubuike and Co. Need a Better Containment Plan

The Ravens have already faced three mobile QBs. They kept Daniel Jones in the pocket against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, but the defense has faced subsequent problems rushing with discipline.

Those problems were obvious when Tyler Shough rushed nine times for 23 yards and a touchdown when the New Orleans Saints were shock winners at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 2.

Shough’s efforts were followed two weeks later by Cam Ward breaking free for a 22-yard run for the Tennessee Titans. Giving up ad-libbed, big gains on the ground is deflating for any defense, but it’s the throws on the move that do the most damage.

Like when Ward broke contain to find rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate for a chunk gain on 4th-and-10.

The Ravens can’t let Watson and his receivers, particularly dynamic rookie Denzel Boston, combine for plays like this one. Fortunately, Madubuike’s quick return to form after a potentially career-ending neck injury will help.

Interior pressure will be key to keeping Watson in the pocket and forcing mistakes. Madubuike showed how, when his push on the inside of the pocket helped force Ward into throwing an interception to breakout linebacker, fourth-year pro Trenton Simpson.

Madubuike collapsing the interior, while Ravens’ edge-rushers maintain their lanes on the outside, will trap Watson in the pocket. Head coach Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver should also blitz do-all safety Kyle Hamilton from Watson’s right and force him to move left and throw across his body.

Taking away his escape routes will leave Watson at the mercy of an improving pass rush and tip a tricky matchup in the Ravens’ favor.