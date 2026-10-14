Ravens All-Pro Celebrating Homecoming But Looking Ahead To Future

Welcome to Atlanta. It’s not just a Jermaine Dupri song; it’s how Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton felt after his game-sealing interception capped a 30-23 win over the Falcons in his return to the Peach State.

The Ravens battled back with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to pull off a shocking fourth-quarter comeback.

After miscues all game long, the Ravens hung in there before a two-minute drill expertly orchestrated by Huntley set up Hamilton to be the hero in his homecoming overtime.

Hometown Hero

Kyle Hamilton was technically on the road in Atlanta, but he felt right at home. Hamilton estimated that he knew around 500 people in the stadium who attended the game.

Years ago, Hamilton was robbed of achieving glory at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ryan Mink of Ravens.com pointed out in his October 12 article on Hamilton’s return to Atlanta that snow forced Hamilton’s high school football championship game to be moved from the stadium.

That day, Hamilton didn’t get to play in the stadium he dreamed of, and his team lost. On Sunday, both of those situations were rectified.

After getting dinged up earlier in the game, Hamilton intercepted Tua Tagovailoa to secure the Ravens’ incredible comeback, and despite knowing there’s still business to attend to, Hamilton said in his post-game press conference that he was going to savor the moment.

“Pretty sweet moment to end it like that. We have to go into next week, but I am going to cherish this for a little bit.”

Hamilton and the Ravens will celebrate the moment, but the star safety is focused on what’s ahead.

Best Of Us

Kyle Hamilton making a big play is no surprise. Since being drafted by the Ravens in 2022, Hamilton has been one of the best safeties in all of football, with three All-Pro selections to back up that claim. That’s why teammates like 18 year veteran Calais Campbell knew Hamilton would especially come through in his hometown. Ravens.com provided a transcript of Campbell’s thoughts on Hamilton’s interception.

“Oh man, I was relieved,” Campbell said. “I was like, ‘OK, we’re done now.‘ I can take some deep breaths and relax. They took off kind of fast down the field, and I was like, ‘I’ll celebrate in the locker room.‘ But, [with Kyle Hamilton] being from here, his first game back to his hometown, and to play as long as I’ve played I know how sweet that is. To come back to your hometown with all your friends and family, especially on primetime television where everybody’s watching. For him to show up big in that big moment, it’s huge. I have said it a thousand times before, but big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, and Kyle Hamilton is the best of us.”

The Ravens will take this comeback victory as a confidence booster, showing they can finish games and overcome late adversity.