Buffalo Bills Handed New Concerning Injury News on Impact Receiver Before Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills offense could be without some key players in Week 5.

Buffalo is coming off a disappointing 29-26 loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 4. In the loss, the Bills made some key mistakes on offense and defense.

Now, in Week 5, Buffalo has to go on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Get Bad Injury News on Joshua Palmer

Getty Bills get bad injury news on Joshua Palmer.

The Bills are already likely to be without No. 1 receiver DJ Moore against the Rams, and now the team could be without Joshua Palmer.

Palmer popped up on the injury report on Friday out of nowhere and was limited in practice due to a shoulder injury, which is concerning news.

Palmer has been a depth receiver for the Bills, but is a deep ball threat. He’s recorded 3 receptions for 80 yards and 2 touchdowns this season with the Bills this season. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Buffalo, but in his second year, he’s struggled to have much of an impact.

If Palmer can’t go, that puts even more pressure on Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir, as well as tight end Dalton Kincaid. Those three would become the go-to weapons for Josh Allen, while rookie Skyler Bell is likely to be active for the first time this season.

The Bills will need their offense firing on Monday Night to keep up with the high-powered offense of the Rams. And injuries to Moore and Palmer aren’t great news for Buffalo, which is looking to get back into the win column.

Buffalo Expecting Tough Challenge Against Rams

The Bills are set to go on the road to play the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5.

Buffalo is the underdog, and the team knows beating Los Angeles won’t be easy.

“They’ve put a lot of resources into their defense and who they’ve brought in, obviously in the secondary, making trades,” Bills QB Josh Allen said. “[CB Trent McDuffie’s] a heck of a player. [DL] Aaron Donald is Aaron Donald. He’s back.

“They present a lot of different challenges, a lot of different looks, pressure from kind of all over. It’s a tough defense to get a tail on. So yeah, we’re going to have our hands full.”

Bills star pass rusher Bradley Chubb knows getting after Matthew Stafford will be key. Especially with how good the Rams’ passing game is.

“All over the field from their backs to their receivers, they’ve got a solid front offensive line-wise,” Chubb said. “It’s a great team, man. And it’s a team that’s been good for a long time. They kind of found their formula to have success deep in the playoffs.”

The Bills are 3-point road underdogs.