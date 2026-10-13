James Cook Joins Elite Group of Bills in Team Record Books

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook joined an elite group of players in the franchise’s record books after his latest touchdown.

Cook scored two rushing touchdowns as the Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in a Week 5 Monday Night Football thriller that went to overtime.

With the scores, Cook joined an elite group of some of the franchise’s all-time best players.

James Cook Enters Bills Franchise Record Books

The Bills noted that Cook now has 40+ rushing touchdowns in his NFL career, including the playoffs, which allows him to enter an elite group of the team’s players having over 40 rushing touchdowns, which includes Cook, current Bills QB Josh Allen, franchise legend Thurman Thomas, and the late O.J. Simpson.

“The touchdown also marked Cook’s 40th career rushing TD (including playoffs). He’s the 4th Bill to have 40+ rushing TDs, joining Josh Allen (95), Thurman Thomas (81), and O.J. Simpson (57),” Bills PR posted on X during the Bills vs. Rams game after Cook’s first score.

The touchdown also marked Cook's 40th career rushing TD (including playoffs). He's the 4th Bill to have 40+ rushing TDs, joining Josh Allen (95), Thurman Thomas (81) and O.J. Simpson (57). https://t.co/rivl72sUAV — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 13, 2026

James Cook Had Up-and-Down Game For Bills

While Cook did score two rushing touchdowns on 111 rushing yards in a Bills win, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

Cook also had two fumbles during the game, including a potentially game-ending one in overtime that allowed the Rams to get the ball back and march down the Bills’ end of the field for a game-winning field goal. However, the Bills blocked the Rams’ FG attempt and ended up going back the other way to win the game when Bills kicked Tyler Bass booted the game winner.

Either way, the Bills got the job done, but Cook is going to need to have a much better handle on the ball going forward this season if the Bills are going to win the sport’s ultimate prize: the Super Bowl.

As nice as it is for Cook to join the team record books after his latest rushing touchdowns, he would likely trade that record for the fumbles back, especially if it ended up costing his team the game. Fortunately for Cook, Allen and Bass made sure that the Bills weren’t leaving Los Angeles without a win.