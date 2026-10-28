Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Personal News Before Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills return from the bye week with a big battle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

While Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Co. lead the league in points per game thus far this season, they’ve also had the ball for the second-least amount of plays.

“This is going to sound bad to say, but there’s so many things we’re not doing well on offense, too,” he told reporters on October 28. “A lot of things we need to clean up, ball security being one of the big issues.

“We’re still striving to play our best football, which is the exciting part with how well we’ve scored and performed so far in our first six games.”

“We sill feel like there’s a lot to improve on. Especially this week is continuing to find ways to improve,” he adde.

As for getting some rest during the bye, “You get away a little bit,” Allen said. “Get that itch and start missing it – like alright, I’ve had enough fun, if you will. Let’s get back in the building and focus on what we gotta do.

“Just having the mindset of turning the page. We’re playing until here until hopefully, the middle of February — that’s going to be the mindset that we have.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Enjoyed the Bye Week With His Wife & Daughter: ‘It’s the Best’

Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, welcomed their first baby together, Harper, this offseason. “Got out [to] a little beach somewhere and hung out with my family,” he said of his break. “It was pretty perfect.”

As for spending time with Harper, “It’s the best. Honestly, it’s my favorite thing to do. Just seeing my daughter grow with my wife — it’s the coolest thing ever.”

During his first bye week as a dad, Allen admitted that he wasn’t glued to the TV watching football. “I watched a little bit on Sunday, not as much as I used to, being on dad duty and following my daughter around a little. Just try to watch as much football as you can,” he said.

Steinfeld gushed over Harper’s latest milestones before the bye week. She wrote in her Beau Society newsletter, “Harper is now pulling herself up! Eating solids! Being so curious!

“Her current favorite activity is riding around in her little box car. We fill a small cardboard box with blankets and pillows, prop her up inside like a little princess, and slide her across the hardwood floors. She LOVES it. The cutest thing ever.”

Josh Allen Admits He’s Become More Emotional Since Becoming a Girl Dad

Sitting down with Erin Andrews before the Chiefs-Raiders game in Week 6, the Fox Sports reporter asked how Harper has changed Allen’s life in a way that he didn’t expect. The 30-year-old quarterback took a brief pause before answering.

“As a man, you have a daughter; it does make you a little softer. It makes you a little more affectionate. I’m more emotional and I don’t think that’s a bad thing. I look at her and sometimes I just want to cry. Like that’s my daughter, that’s my baby. Me and my wife did this.

“To see her just figure out life. It’s the freakin coolest thing.”

Steinfeld is on the same page. The Oscar-nominated actress shared insight into their life as new parents in a heartfelt letter to their daughter this summer. She gushed, “Your daddy and I look at you often and ask each other the same question: How did we get so lucky to have you?”