Bears’ Former QB Signs With Ravens Amid Tyson Bagent Trade News

A former Chicago Bears quarterback has landed a new opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens amid trade rumblings that they are interested in pursuing a potential trade for Tyson Bagent.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are signing former Bears quarterback Austin Reed to their practice squad as the “likely” backup to undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who is currently on track to start on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Reed signed with the Bears in 2024 as an undrafted rookie and earned the No. 3 quarterback job on their practice squad behind Caleb Williams and Bagent, but he did not appear in any games. He eventually lost his role to veteran Case Keenum after the Bears signed him to help mentor the group during Ben Johnson’s first season in 2025.

Reed, however, shined in the UFL for the Dallas Renegades earlier this year, setting a new league record with 21 touchdown passes and finishing second in passing yards (1,923) over his 10 starts. He also set a single-game record with 376 passing yards.

Bears News: Ravens Eyeing Potential Tyson Bagent Trade

Getty Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent has drawn trade interest from the Ravens.

Reed will have a little familiarity with the Ravens, as he spent the 2025 offseason learning under former Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle — now Baltimore’s OC.

Given the latest Bears trade news, though, the Ravens could still make a play to acquire another Chicago quarterback — Bagent — in the coming days before the NFL deadline.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora, the Ravens are making Bagent their “top pursuit” on the trade market after losing both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to injuries, citing high-ranking NFL personnel executives familiar with the situation.

La Canfora also added Baltimore has already reached out to Chicago about a potential deal for the 26-year-old Bagent, whom the Bears signed to a two-year, $10 million contract extension in August 2025. Bagent’s current deal runs through the 2027 season.

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him,” One NFL GM said, via La Canfora. “They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze [Ravens general manager Eric] DeCosta?”

The Bears believe in Bagent’s upside and fit within their quarterback room, but they also have Keenum — who beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 3 — in place to take over as the No. 2 quarterback behind Williams if Bagent exits.

Bears Still Eyeing Defensive Talent Before Trade Deadline

Getty Khalil Mack remains a popular trade target for the Bears ahead of the deadline.

The Bears already made a major splash on the 2026 pre-deadline trade market when they traded multiple first-round picks in a package to acquire superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster deal.

Nevertheless, reports persist that the Bears are still looking to add more defensive talent, specifically a veteran pass rusher or more help for their inconsistent secondary.

“I don’t think either team is done,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz told The Pivot Podcast on November 2. “I think the 49ers are still looking for a receiver and pass rusher, while the Bears want another pass rusher and secondary help. So I wouldn’t rule out another move for either team. There’s a lot of Khalil Mack buzz for both clubs.”

Buzz is high for the possibility of the Bears bringing back Mack, but the Los Angeles Chargers — who dropped to 0-7 on Sunday — have continued to push the company line that they are not looking to trade away Mack, even as he plays on an expiring contract.

“The Chargers have given no indication that they’re willing to trade anybody,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on Monday.

As for secondary help, the Bears could explore a low-cost reunion with cornerback Nahshon Wright, who is unhappy with his situation with the New York Jets and reportedly wants to rejoin Chicago. He had a career-high five picks for the Bears in 2025.

The NFL trade deadline will arrive at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.