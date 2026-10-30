Bears Sign Former Cowboys CB Hours After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears added a former Dallas Cowboys veteran cornerback to the mix on the same day that they acquired four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a blockbuster trade.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Bears signed veteran cornerback Josh Butler to their practice squad on Thursday, October 29, filling the roster spot that running back Zavier Scott left behind when the team signed him to the 53-man roster.

Butler showed promise with the Cowboys in 2024, having finally broken through in the NFL after two stints in spring football leagues and four years since going undrafted.

After earning an active-roster promotion in Week 9, Butler appeared in the next five games for the Cowboys, starting in the final three games and tallying 21 total tackles, one sack and five pass deflections before a torn ACL ended his season in Week 13.

Butler has since only played in one NFL game. He also spent 10 days with the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL this year, but he did not play in his short time with the team.

Bears News: Malik Muhammad Practices After Toe Injury

Getty Josh Butler would need a practice-squad elevation to play for the Bears in Week 8.

The Bears may have brought another cornerback into the fold on their practice squad, but odds are improving that they will have the position at full strength in Week 8.

After injuring his toe in Week 7’s win and missing on-field work earlier this week, Bears rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad returned in a limited capacity for Thursday’s first official practice. He will have two more practices to improve his status, but his participation is an encouraging sign that he could play on Monday Night Football.

The Bears also did not list Tyrique Stevenson — who has been managing a hip injury since Week 5’s loss to Green Bay — on the injury report to begin the week, indicating that he could return to a full snap count against the Seahawks on Monday night.

Stevenson played 35 snaps in the Bears’ win over the Patriots, but he is no longer a starter now that Kyler Gordon is back in the nickel and Muhammad is freed up to play on the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson. Even still, his presence adds useful depth.

The Bears won’t make injury designations for either Muhammad or Stevenson until they release their final injury report for the matchup on Saturday, October 31, but both are worth monitoring.

Bears Rock NFL With Blockbuster Jeffery Simmons Trade

Getty New Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, a four-time Pro Bowler.

While Butler was the team’s lone signing on Thursday, the Bears made a far more consequential move earlier in the day when they acquired Simmons in a blockbuster trade.

The Bears officially announced Thursday that they traded two first-round picks (2027 and 2028) and a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Simmons and a 2027 fifth-rounder, the biggest deal — so far — struck before the NFL trade deadline.

Chicago also took on the rest of Simmons’ $13 million salary for 2026 (roughly $7.9 million) along with the three-year, $105.8 million contract he signed in June. The deal starts in 2027 and made him the third-highest-paid interior defender in the league.

The Bears effectively made an all-in move with Simmons’ acquisition that they hope will fling open their contention window for the next few seasons. Immediately, the move stands to help them capitalize on their 5-2 start to the season, but he is also signed through the 2029 season and could remain a fixture for years to come.