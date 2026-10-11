Why Did Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson Exit Early vs. Packers? Will He Return?

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to return, the team announced in tiger second half of the game.

The injury arrives three weeks after a hamstring problem knocked Stevenson out of the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Clark Phillips and Josh Blackwell now cover outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson, according to RotoWire.

Stevenson came up limping after covering Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson on a deep incompletion into the end zone from quarterback Jordan Love, according to reporter Brad Biggs. He checked himself out of the game, limped to the sideline and went to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Malik Muhammad shifted outside to corner and Cam Lewis moved to nickel, according to reporter Adam Jahns.

The Bears labeled Stevenson doubtful, according to ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin, who noted Chicago is down three starting defenders. Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring) is out, and Dayo Odeyingbo (quad) is questionable, according to reporter Adam Jahns.

Chicago Bears’ Tyrique Stevenson Injury History

Head coach Ben Johnson called Stevenson “week-to-week” three days after the Week 2 exit, according to Bleacher Nation. He had allowed one catch on four targets for 30 yards before leaving that game, according to Flowers.

Stevenson healed faster than the training staff projected. He returned to practice on a limited basis and drew a questionable tag for the Monday Night game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The hamstring is the latest entry in a long list. Stevenson missed roughly a week of training camp after landing on his lower back during a rep with rookie receiver Luther Burden III, and he exited a 2023 game against Kansas City after a head-and-neck scare that the team later described as a neck injury combined with an illness rather than a confirmed concussion.

Stevenson also hurt his left shoulder on a goal-line tackle of Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans in the Week 1 game, went to the medical tent twice and returned.

Ankle issues dogged him in 2023, a calf injury sidelined him in 2024, and shoulder and hip injuries cost him time in 2025, according to FOX Sports.

Chicago Bears CB Tyrique Stevenson’s Background

Born May 26, 2000, in Miami, Stevenson stands 6-foot and weighs 212 pounds, according to RotoWire player profile. He began his college career at Georgia, transferred to Miami and earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

The Bears traded up from No. 61 to select him at No. 56 in the 2023 NFL draft, sending the Jacksonville Jaguars picks No. 61 and No. 136. He signed a four-year, $6.45 million rookie contract and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds before the draft.

Stevenson intercepted four passes and broke up 16 as a rookie. His 43-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2024 stands as his lone defensive score, and he is in his fourth NFL season.

Across 49 games, he has 211 tackles, 39 pass breakups, seven interceptions and five forced fumbles, according to NFL.com career statistics.