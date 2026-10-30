Bengals QB Joe Burrow Addresses Growing Trade Rumors

With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching in less than two weeks, there are rumors swirling all around the league. That, of course, includes numerous trade rumors attached to the Cincinnati Bengals.

That makes some sense that the Bengals would want to be active this deadline. Coming into the season, expectations were high, but an up-and-down start mixed with a tough AFC North have put the pressure on the Bengals. So, it might make sense to supplement the roster.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently asked about this possibility. However, he chose to take it as an opportunity to praise the team.

“Number one, I feel really good about our team and the guys we have in there,” Burrow said. “Number two, I think every GM in football is probably exploring all options at this point, and very few ever end up materializing.”

This comes in the wake of a massive 35-13 win for the Bengals over the Baltimore Ravens. It was the kind of performance that if the Bengals can replicate would get them positioned for the deep playoff run that they crave.

“But I feel really good about the team we have in there,” Burrow added.

Some Cincinnati Bengals Trade Rumors

There have already been a few massive trades around the NFL. In particular, the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have already begun selling off massive pieces. Others are expected to follow suit before the November 10th deadline.

As for the Bengals, they’ve yet to pick anyone up. That doesn’t mean there’s a lack of interest or rumors going around right now, though.

Running back is one position where the Bengals could be looking to improve. If they do, there are a few absolute superstars who appear to be available. The Colts are having a fire sale, and while the asking price on Jonathan Taylor is going to be high, the Bengals are still being included in some rumors. Then, there’s Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles. In a disaster of a season, the Eagles may have to make some difficult decisions, like moving Barkley.

The front office already showed it was all in on this year’s team. That’s why they made a move for someone like Dexter Lawrence in the offseason. So, it does make some sense to double down and look for another big name.

The Bengals have also been rumored to be doing some selling of their own. That’s because former first-round pick Shemar Stewart is flying into bust territory with the Bengals. If he’s going to be inactive when healthy, it makes sense to try and get something for him and let him have a change in scenery to hit the reset button.

What’s Next for the Bengals?

At 4-2, the Bengals are third in the AFC North. They’re sitting there, having played one less game than anyone else in the division. That’s with limited opportunities in the division so far, having gone 1-1 in those opportunities.

The Bengals have two more games before the NFL Trade Deadline, both of which are very winnable. This Sunday, they’ll host the Titans. A week later, they’ll see the Atlanta Falcons in Spain.

There won’t be any winning the AFC North in the next few weeks. However, a slip-up could put the Bengals in a tough position down the homestretch of the season, too.