Former Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Breaks Silence After Joining Seahawks

Joe Mixon is a member of the Seattle Seahawks following a successful visit, and the former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans Pro Bowler is ready to get to work.

“12’s WHAT’S HATNIN!!!!!” Mixon posted on X on October 5.

“Y’all just don’t know, what I been through this passed year & a half… Just know that’s all God [hands together/praying and pleading face emojis],” Mixon said in another post. “He will test your faith, keep trusting, stay patient, and believe in His timing. Never lose hope or give up. Your breakthrough is coming. [100 emoji].”

News of his deal spread quickly.

“Sources: The #Seahawks are signing 2x RB Joe Mixon,” The Schultz Report’s Jordan Schultz reported on X on October 5, noting it is “a return to the NFL for the talented RB with rookie Jadarian Price on IR, as Mixon will wear No. 25.”

In a follow-up post, Schultz said, “Seattle wanted to make sure Joe Mixon was in shape, so they brought him in and were very impressed with the type of condition he kept himself in.

“It’s my understanding that Mixon will start on PS.”

That news was later confirmed by Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during his day-after media availability. The Seahawks will be able to call Mixon up from the practice squad three times. After that, they would need to sign him to the 53-man roster or find another option.

The Seahawks opened the 21-day practice window for former part-time starter Zach Charbonnet, but he still has to get himself back into playing shape.

Joe Mixon Joins Seahawks After Bengals, Texans Stints

The Bengals selected Mixon in the second round with the 48th overall pick of the 2017 draft. Mixon spent seven years with the Bengals before the organization traded him to the Texans during the 2024 offseason.

Mixon delivered in Year 1 with the Texans, showing the dual-threat skill set that he displayed with the Bengals for nearly a full decade before.

Then, during the 2025 offseason, everything changed for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Mixon, 30, has not played in a game since the 2024 season in the AFC Divisional Playoffs with the Texans. The Texans were not forthcoming with details of Mixon’s injury, and the organization cut ties with the veteran in March at his request.

Mixon appeared to take special interest in the Bengals and Texans matchup in Week 2. He did not make clear which side he was rooting for, though.

He has since announced his new athletic apparel company, OneSock.

Mixon has rushed for 7,428 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,816 carries. He had another 2,448 yards and 14 TDs on 319 catches. His Pro Bowls came in 2021 and 2024. Mixon cracked the NFL’s Top 100 Players list in 2022 and 2025.

Mixon goes from a Super Bowl team in the Bengals to a contender in the Texans to a reigning champion in the Seahawks. He has also earned $55.4 million in his career.

What happened to Mixon that wiped out his 2025 season may never become public knowledge.

Nevertheless, Mixon is getting a tremendous opportunity with a team that allowed their previous bell cow, Kenneth Walker, to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency this offseason. There is motivation for both sides to make this pairing work.