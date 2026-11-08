Chase Young Delivers Shedeur Sanders Message After Beating Browns

Chase Young gave Shedeur Sanders credit for his talent, then reminded the Cleveland Browns quarterback who left with the win.

After the New Orleans Saints’ 23-22 overtime victory Sunday, Young addressed Sanders’ comments about New Orleans’ defense that drew attention before his first start of the season.

“Say what they want to say. At the end of the day, you have to play between the white lines. We got it done today,” Young said. “He’s a real good young quarterback. He’s still maturing, just like our quarterback. At the end of the day, you have to play between the white lines and we got it done.”

Asked whether Sanders’ remarks served as bulletin board material, Young shook his head and brought up a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“If it was Tom Brady or something, then maybe. But no,” Young said.

Fellow Saints defensive end Carl Granderson also had a response for Sanders after the win.

“We’ve seen a lot of film,” Granderson said when asked whether Sanders’ comments motivated him.

The response echoed Sanders’ answer earlier in the week when asked what he had seen while studying the Saints’ defense.

Shedeur Sanders Explains Comments About Saints

Sanders’ smile during that Wednesday exchange became part of the buildup to Sunday’s matchup.

“When I smile, just know that means something. I’m maturing. I’m maturing,” Sanders said when asked about the Saints defense.

After the game, Sanders addressed his intentions and apologized for how his words came across.

“My intention in referring to the Saints’ defense and how they are — I was never ever throwing a shot. I apologize if my wording was taken out of context. That’s just how media is sometimes,” Sanders said. “But also, that’s on me for not making it clear and I understand that. I never would talk down on anybody or any person. I know how hard it is just to be in the league and how hard it is to come to work every day and callus your mind and body throughout everything.”

Shedeur Sanders Took Huge Hit From Chase Young

Young and Sanders also shared a pivotal moment on Cleveland’s final possession of regulation. With the Browns trailing 16-13, Sanders rolled out and released a pass to Jerry Jeudy while absorbing a crushing hit from Young.

Jeudy secured the 30-yard completion, moving Cleveland to the Saints’ 40-yard line and keeping the tying drive alive. Sanders later found Jeudy for another 7 yards, setting up Andre Szmyt’s 51-yard field goal to force overtime.

Sanders finished 19 of 31 for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. His 39-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. brought Cleveland within a point in overtime, but the Browns’ attempt to win on a two-point conversion failed.

Now the Browns must decide whether Sanders gets another start. Deshaun Watson cleared concussion protocol but remained inactive against New Orleans after missing the preparation needed during the week. Todd Monken declined to name his starter immediately after the loss.

The 5-4 Browns host the Houston Texans next.