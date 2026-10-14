Browns Cut Ties With Receiver Shortly After Reunion

James Proche II’s latest stint with the Cleveland Browns lasted just one week.

The Browns released Proche from their practice squad Tuesday, as part of six roster moves. Proche had rejoined Cleveland on October 6, returning to a team he played for during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He appeared in 19 games during those two years before spending last season with the Tennessee Titans.

A sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, Proche brought experience to Cleveland’s practice squad. The former SMU standout had appeared in 71 career games across his stops with Baltimore, Cleveland and Tennessee.

His return gave the Browns another familiar option at receiver and a potential return man. But Cleveland moved on quickly as it continued adjusting its roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens.

Browns Add Audric Estime Amid Backfield Injuries

Cleveland officially signed running back Audric Estime from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad to its active roster and placed Raheim Sanders on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Sanders appeared in Cleveland’s first five games, rushing for 43 yards and catching 11 passes for 74 yards. He suffered the injury against the New York Jets.

Estime entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by Denver in 2024. He has rushed for 508 yards and three touchdowns in 20 career games with the Broncos and New Orleans Saints. His arrival gives Cleveland another option while Quinshon Judkins works through an ankle injury. Judkins left the Jets game in a walking boot, although coach Todd Monken described him as day-to-day Monday and said the boot was precautionary.

The Browns also are waiting on Dylan Sampson, who has been on injured reserve since September 15 with a knee injury. Monken left open the possibility of a practice return this week.

“I think there is a possibility we’ll open up his window for this week,” Monken said.

That stopped short of a commitment to bring Sampson back to practice, much less put him in the lineup against Baltimore. Estime gives the Browns another healthy runner while those decisions remain unsettled.

Browns Make Additional Practice Squad Changes

Proche was not the only practice squad departure Tuesday. Cleveland also released cornerback Myles Bryant while signing tight end Devin Culp and guard Vershon Lee.

Culp, a seventh-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2024 out of Washington, has appeared in 18 NFL games. Lee entered the league with Minnesota as an undrafted free agent from South Carolina in 2025 and has played in one game.

The additions give Cleveland more depth at tight end and along the offensive line as it prepares for its second division game of the season.

The Browns host Baltimore on October 18. The Ravens enter at 4-1 and atop the AFC North, leaving Cleveland with a significant matchup while it sorts through its injury concerns.