Browns Reunite With Veteran Receiver Amid Injury Concerns

The Cleveland Browns brought back James Proche II on Tuesday, adding an experienced return option as injuries test their depth.

Proche signed with Cleveland’s practice squad after spending last season with the Tennessee Titans. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound receiver is in his seventh NFL season. He worked out for the Browns on Tuesday, and the turnaround for a practice squad spot was quick.

A sixth-round pick by Baltimore in 2020, Proche has appeared in 71 career games, including 19 with the Browns during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

His most immediate opportunity could come on special teams. Tylan Wallace missed Thursday’s win over Pittsburgh with a knee injury. Proche handled 41 punt returns during his previous Cleveland stint and could ease the return workload on rookie KC Concepcion.

Cleveland also signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad and released running back Eric Gray, punter Wes Pahl and offensive tackle Xavier Truss. Defensive tackle Kalia Davis was designated to return from injured reserve, providing another potential reinforcement with Mason Graham recovering from MCL and ankle sprains.

Browns Receiver Roles Have Come Into Focus

Proche joins a team whose receiving rotation has largely taken shape around its rookies.

Denzel Boston played 61 of Cleveland’s 64 offensive snaps against Pittsburgh, while Concepcion played 59. Jerry Jeudy was on the field for just 24 snaps, continuing his slide into a supporting role.

Boston caught four passes for 89 yards against Pittsburgh, including a 60-yard gain. Concepcion added five catches for 64 yards.

But Jeudy delivered his best game of the season when Cleveland needed him. After consecutive games without a reception, he caught three passes for 36 yards in the 27-24 victory. Two came on the final drive, helping set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal.

“For a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player, that’s so cool for him,” head coach Todd Monken said.

Isaiah Bond remains in the mix, although his opportunities have been limited. He played just seven offensive snaps against Pittsburgh, leaving him behind the rookies and Jeudy.

Dillon Gabriel Return Brings Browns Closer to QB Decision

Tuesday’s moves also brought the Browns closer to resolving their crowded quarterback room.

Dillon Gabriel’s 21-day practice window opened after he missed the first four games with a back injury. Cleveland must activate him within that window or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Deshaun Watson remains the starter, with Shedeur Sanders serving as his backup and rookie Taylen Green occupying the third spot. Activating Gabriel without another move would leave four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

That would be a difficult allocation of roster spots for a team already navigating injuries elsewhere. Waiving Green and trying to bring him back on the practice squad is another option, but it would expose the sixth-round pick to claims from other teams.

For now, Gabriel can practice without taking up an active roster spot. The Browns have time to evaluate him before deciding how many quarterbacks they can afford to carry.