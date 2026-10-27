Browns Cut Ties With Running Back to Add Pass-Rusher

Running back Jaret Patterson’s stay with the Cleveland Browns lasted less than three weeks as the team continues to shuffle its roster amid a 5-2 start.

The Browns announced Tuesday that they released Patterson from the practice squad and brought back defensive end Nadame Tucker. Cleveland also released safety John Saunders as part of the shuffle, making three changes to its practice squad.

Patterson joined the Browns on Oct. 7, giving Cleveland another backfield option while it worked through injuries. The former Buffalo standout arrived with 27 career NFL appearances, having previously spent time with Washington and the Los Angeles Chargers. He had recorded 503 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 126 carries. Patterson originally signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Patterson produced one of college football’s most memorable rushing performances at Buffalo, piling up 409 yards and eight touchdowns against Kent State in 2020. His eight rushing scores tied the FBS single-game record, but that college success has not translated into a sustained opportunity in the NFL.

Saunders’ latest stint was even shorter. The Browns signed the former Ole Miss safety on Oct. 20 after previous practice-squad stops with the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Browns Bring Back Productive College Pass-Rusher

Tucker’s return comes six days after Cleveland released him to make room for defensive tackle Eric Johnson II. The Browns quickly circled back to the rookie, who initially joined their practice squad on Sept. 8.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers following a breakout season at Western Michigan.

Tucker recorded 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in 13 games in 2025. He earned Mid-American Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors and the conference’s overall MVP award, giving Cleveland another developmental option with a strong record of getting into opposing backfields.

Tuesday’s signing puts Tucker back on the practice squad, where he can work toward an opportunity on game day and the active roster.

Browns’ Backfield Gets Boost From Dylan Sampson’s Return

Patterson’s departure follows an encouraging development for Cleveland’s running game. The Browns activated Dylan Sampson from injured reserve Saturday after he recovered from the knee injury he suffered in the season opener. His return restored another option alongside Quinshon Judkins.

Both contributed in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Judkins rushed for a season-high 96 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, while Sampson added 45 rushing yards on six attempts and caught three passes for 32 yards.

Cleveland finished with a season-high 183 rushing yards, giving its offense a needed lift.

“We ran the ball better. To me, that’s the biggest thing,” head coach Todd Monken said. “It is so hard if you can’t run the football.”

The Browns had also added Audric Estime from Minnesota’s practice squad on Oct. 13, when Raheim Sanders landed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

With Sampson back and the running game gaining traction, Cleveland heads into another divisional test Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.