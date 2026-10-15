Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Linked to Elite NFC Squad Via Trade

Jerry Jeudy’s role with the Cleveland Browns has shrunk, but a fresh start could put the veteran receiver in the middle of a Super Bowl push.

CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns identified Jeudy as a potential trade target for the San Francisco 49ers. The unbeaten Niners have opened 5-0 with Brock Purdy leading the offense, although injuries have tested their receiving depth.

“San Francisco can never have enough weapons,” Bahns wrote. “The passing attack remains elite with quarterback Brock Purdy playing the best football of his career and Mike Evans doing what he always does as the No. 1 target. But the depth issues stemming from Ricky Pearsall’s season-ending injury […] Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy might be there for the taking, judging by how he has been phased out in favor of a couple of standout rookies.”

Jerry Jeudy Lacking Role With Browns

The circumstances make the idea worth watching. San Francisco could offer Jeudy an opportunity to contribute alongside Evans, while Cleveland must weigh his remaining value against the possibility of adding draft capital.

Jeudy’s production has dropped considerably since his first season with the Browns. He caught 90 passes for a career-high 1,229 yards and four touchdowns in 2024. Those totals fell to 50 catches, 602 yards and two scores last season. Through five games this year, he has eight receptions for 81 yards and no touchdowns.

Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion have moved ahead of Jeudy in Cleveland’s passing game. Boston took over the starting outside role during training camp, and head coach Todd Monken acknowledged after the win over Pittsburgh that Jeudy had become a rotational player.

Jeudy still delivered when Cleveland needed him against the Steelers. He caught two passes on the winning possession, helping set up Andre Szmyt’s decisive field goal.

“I’m so happy for Jerry. And it probably wasn’t enough for a game ball, but for a guy that really isn’t starting now, he’s a rotational player — that’s so cool for him,” And it’s not easy. Not easy for a veteran player to have young players kind of beat him out. But we needed it in a big time, and that was a big-time catch.”

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Available Via Trade for Right Price

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported this week that Jeudy is available and that Cleveland is seeking compensation in the early third- to fourth-round range. Schultz expressed doubt that the Browns would receive that return.

“Cleveland would like something in that early third or fourth range, and I am just not sure they’ll get it,” Schultz said.

Cleveland has an immediate reason to be careful with its receiving depth. Concepcion returned to practice Wednesday after suffering a concussion against the New York Jets, but he remained in the concussion protocol. His availability could affect how much the Browns need from Jeudy in the short term.

The Browns have until the Nov. 10 trade deadline to decide whether an offer justifies moving an experienced receiver out of an offense still trying to find consistency.