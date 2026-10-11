Browns WR KC Concepcion Breaks Silence After Concussion

KC Concepcion offered an encouraging update after a frightening hit knocked the Cleveland Browns rookie out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Concepcion took to social media with a brief but strong message after exiting in the first quarter.

“Yall know I’m good. Thank to the lord and savior,” Concepcion wrote on social media.

Concepcion’s message came after Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick delivered a hit to his head during Cleveland’s second possession Sunday. The receiver stayed down as trainers attended to him before walking off under his own power. The Browns quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

It was the second penalty Fitzpatrick committed against Concepcion on the drive. Earlier, the veteran safety grabbed Concepcion’s facemask and pulled off his helmet. The subsequent hit drew an unnecessary roughness penalty and ended the rookie’s afternoon after one catch for five yards.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi reported that Concepcion entered concussion protocol after the collision. His upbeat post does not establish a return date. He still must clear the protocol before returning to action, leaving his availability against the Baltimore Ravens uncertain.

Concepcion entered Sunday with 17 catches for 144 yards, making his early exit another obstacle for an offense that struggled to sustain drives during the 17-12 loss.

Browns Differ on Minkah Fitzpatrick Hit

Browns coach Todd Monken declined to characterize Fitzpatrick’s hit as dirty when asked about the play after the game.

“That’s just a bang-bang play. Minkah has been in this league a long time. He’s not a dirty player,” Monken said.

Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones had a different assessment. Jones said he confronted Fitzpatrick and took exception to the safety’s explanation.

“I just told him that’s (expletive) … He just told me, ‘It’s football,’ and I’m not down with that (expletive),” Jones said. “That shit’s not football at that point.”

Fitzpatrick’s involvement added to the frustration surrounding the play. Browns fans remember his tackle on Nick Chubb during the 2023 season, when the running back suffered a devastating knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday, another Cleveland offensive weapon left the game following a collision with the veteran safety.

Browns Face Growing Injury Concerns After Jets Loss

Concepcion was among several key Browns players who left the matchup with injury concerns.

Linebacker Carson Schwesinger exited the stadium wearing a walking boot on his right foot, according to cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock. He visited the medical tent during the game but continued playing, finishing with eight tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. The Browns had not provided a diagnosis or recovery timetable immediately afterward.

Running back Quinshon Judkins also had a boot on his right foot in the locker room. Judkins appeared to wince on the sideline during the second half but remained in the game, finishing with 44 rushing yards on 14 carries. His status adds uncertainty to a backfield already missing Dylan Sampson, who is on injured reserve.

Backup Raheim Sanders sustained a hip injury and was listed as questionable to return. He had three carries for 12 yards and one reception before the injury.

The concerns arose after Cleveland entered the matchup without defensive tackles Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr., as well as guard Teven Jenkins and receiver Tylan Wallace.

The Browns host Baltimore on October 18, giving them a week to assess the latest injuries and determine which players can be available for the division matchup.