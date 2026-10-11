Browns Get Troubling Carson Schwesinger Update After Jets Loss

The Cleveland Browns’ collapse against the New York Jets was painful enough before star linebacker Carson Schwesinger left the locker room in a walking boot.

Schwesinger visited the medical tent during Sunday’s matchup but remained in the game, helping put Cleveland in position to escape with a fourth consecutive victory. Instead, the Browns left with a 17-12 loss and a new concern involving one of their most important defenders. The severity of his injury was not immediately clear.

Schwesinger finished with eight tackles, including five solo stops, a sack and a pass breakup. His biggest contribution came late in the fourth quarter, when he delivered what could have been the game’s decisive defensive play.

With Cleveland protecting a 12-10 lead, Schwesinger stripped Jets quarterback Geno Smith on a sack. Defensive tackle Adin Huntington recovered, giving the Browns possession in opposing territory with roughly four minutes remaining.

It was an opportunity to drain the clock, extend the lead or both. Cleveland managed neither. A run for no gain and two incomplete passes produced a quick three-and-out.

The ensuing punt attempt unraveled when the snap slipped through Corey Bojorquez’s hands, setting up the Jets’ winning touchdown. Schwesinger’s takeaway had given the Browns a chance to finish the job. Their offense and special teams handed that chance right back.

Quinshon Judkins Adds to Browns Injury Concerns

Schwesinger was not the only prominent Browns player leaving in a walking boot. Running back Quinshon Judkins also limped out of the locker room wearing one, adding another concern to a backfield already dealing with injuries.

Judkins finished with 44 yards on 14 carries, averaging 3.1 yards per attempt. He added three receptions for six yards. Cleveland needed its running game to provide some stability in the steady rain, but Judkins again struggled to generate consistent gains.

His health now becomes part of that discussion, although the extent to which the injury affected his performance remains unclear.

The Browns also lost backup Raheim Sanders to a hip injury during the fourth quarter. Sanders had three carries for 12 yards and one reception for a yard before leaving.

With Dylan Sampson already on injured reserve, Cleveland suddenly has questions surrounding several of its backfield options. Jaleel McLaughlin could become more important if Judkins or Sanders is limited. But the Browns first need clarity on their injuries.

Browns Defense Gets Little Help Against Jets

Outside of a rough opening possession, Cleveland’s defense repeatedly gave the offense opportunities to take control. The Jets opened with an 80-yard touchdown drive capped by Garrett Wilson’s 32-yard reception. They did not score again until the fourth quarter, allowing the Browns to stay within reach despite their offensive struggles.

Quincy Williams was particularly disruptive against his former team, recording 11 tackles and forcing three fumbles. Cleveland finished with four sacks, with Schwesinger providing the late takeaway.

The offense could not sustain its end of the bargain. Deshaun Watson’s fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Denzel Boston gave Cleveland its first lead, but the Browns failed to build on it.

Cleveland had opportunities to respond late, including one final possession after another defensive stop, but never found the end zone again. Watson finished 15-of-33 for 155 yards and was sacked eight times.

The Browns return home to face the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday. Along with fixing an offense that stalled in New York, they now have to determine how many of their key players will be healthy enough to help.