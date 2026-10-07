Browns Linked to Trade for Former No. 3 Overall Pick Amid Injury Concerns

Three straight wins have given the Cleveland Browns a reason to add help, and veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has emerged as a potential fit.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Cleveland a fit for Solomon Thomas, projecting a conditional 2027 seventh-rounder.

The former No. 3 overall pick is now with the Tennessee Titans and has 18.5 career sacks. At 31, Thomas would provide experience in the middle of Cleveland’s defensive front as it navigates injuries to Mason Graham and Mike Hall Jr.

“Thomas, who will be a free agent in 2027, has little long-term value to the Titans. However, he could bolster a contender’s defensive line,” Knox said.

The Browns’ 3-1 start gives general manager Andrew Berry a reason to consider that kind of addition. A modest investment in the defensive line could help Cleveland sustain its early momentum without sacrificing significant draft capital.

Thomas has played in 135 career games, including stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee acquired him from Dallas in the offseason through a swap of seventh-round picks.

He has seven tackles and no sacks through four games this season. His best sack total came with the Jets in 2023, when he finished with five. For Cleveland, his appeal would be adding another experienced player to the rotation while its younger linemen get healthy.

Browns Navigate Mason Graham Injury

Graham went down in the first quarter of Cleveland’s 27-24 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. An MRI confirmed an MCL sprain and an ankle sprain, with the Browns evaluating his return on a week-to-week basis.

There is optimism that the absence could be brief. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that a source would not be surprised if Graham returned against the Baltimore Ravens on October 18. That would mean missing only Sunday’s matchup with the Jets, although Cleveland has not announced a return date.

Graham had collected four sacks over his first three games, establishing himself as a disruptive presence in his second season. He leads the Browns in sacks and has 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

“He’s a tremendously talented young player that you could see early in the season, it all coming together,” head coach Todd Monken said.

Cleveland’s interior group also includes Maliek Collins, Hall and Adin Huntington, with Jared Verse and Isaiah McGuire leading on the edge. Hall’s status adds another concern. He and Graham missed Wednesday’s practice, with Hall dealing with an ankle injury.

Help could arrive from within the roster. The Browns designated Kalia Davis to return from injured reserve Tuesday and signed defensive tackle Chris Williams to the practice squad. Davis still needs to be activated before playing, but his return could give Cleveland another option as it assesses the need for an outside addition.

Jerry Jeudy Remains in Trade Conversation

Knox also suggested Browns receiver Jerry Jeudy as a target for Kansas City and Philadelphia. Jeudy’s diminished role has fueled the speculation. Rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston have become prominent targets, while Jeudy has just five catches for 62 yards through four games.

Jeudy’s contributions against Pittsburgh showed why a reduced role can still be valuable. He finished with three catches for 36 yards against the Steelers. Two of those receptions came on the final possession, covering 27 yards and helping set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal.

Moving Jeudy would give the Browns a chance to recoup draft capital, but it would also remove an experienced option from an offense still leaning heavily on young receivers. His performance against Pittsburgh gave Cleveland a reason to keep him involved.