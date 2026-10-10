Browns Report Pushes Back on Shedeur Sanders Drama

A viral sideline clip had some fans convinced Shedeur Sanders was miserable watching Deshaun Watson lead the Cleveland Browns to another win. Inside the locker room, though, Sanders was sharing in the excitement.

Sanders drew attention during Cleveland’s October 1 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers as viewers dissected his expression while Watson led the offense. Some social media users interpreted the moment as frustration with his backup role, with others suggesting he should seek a trade.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said the one clip didn’t tell the full or right story.

“One source said the clip doesn’t reflect how excited Sanders was in the locker room after the game,” Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com said. “On several occasions, Sanders has been the first one to run over to congratulate Watson after a touchdown pass.”

Cabot also addressed the relationships among Cleveland’s quarterbacks, who spent the offseason competing for jobs under first-year head coach Todd Monken.

“Despite how it’s sometimes been portrayed, the quarterback room is a tight-knit group, and all get along well,” Cabot said. “Last season, Watson mentored Sanders and Dillon Gabriel the entire year, and all grew close. This year, Taylen Green has fit right in, and the energy in the room is good.”

Deshaun Watson Strengthens Hold on Browns Starting Job

Watson’s recent play has given Cleveland reason to stay with its starter. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 268 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 27-24 victory over Pittsburgh. After the Steelers tied the game late, Watson moved the Browns into position for Andre Szmyt’s winning 56-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining.

The victory lifted Cleveland to 3-1 and extended its winning streak to three games. Watson has led a late fourth-quarter go-ahead drive in each of those wins, giving Monken something to build on as the offense continues to settle into his system.

For Sanders, that means continuing to prepare as the primary backup while waiting for an opening. Cleveland selected him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft, and his four-year rookie contract gives the team time to evaluate his development.

Winning also changes the urgency of the quarterback discussion. With Watson delivering in close games, the Browns have less incentive to interrupt the offense’s progress to give another passer an extended look.

Browns Have Another Quarterback Decision Ahead

Gabriel’s return to practice has brought another roster question into focus. The Browns opened his three-week practice window following a back injury, but Monken indicated October 7 that there was no urgency to activate him. The coach said Cleveland would evaluate Gabriel’s back and get him work through individual drills and scout-team reps.

Asked how he felt about potentially carrying four quarterbacks on the roster, Monken pointed to the time available before a decision.

“I don’t have to feel anything at this point,” Monken said. “We still have three weeks.”

That decision will wait at least another week. Gabriel will not be activated for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

For now, Sanders remains behind Watson, with Green also in the quarterback room. Cleveland heads to New York seeking a fourth consecutive victory while Gabriel works toward a return that will eventually force the Browns to revisit their roster.