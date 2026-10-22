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Browns Stay Silent on Star’s New Injury Before Week 7

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Quincy Williams #5 of the Cleveland Browns
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Quincy Williams #5 of the Cleveland Browns

Just when things were trending in the right direction for the Cleveland Browns on the injury front, with linebacker Carson Schwesinger fighting through his ankle injury and defensive tackle Mason Graham having been back at practice since last Friday and angling to play after a Week 4 knee injury, we get something new and somewhat mysterious cropping up at practice. This time, it is Quincy Williams, who is not practicing on Thursday and who is suddenly not certain to play on Sunday.

Williams, brought in as a free agent this offseason to play alongside Schwesinger at linebacker, had a slow start to the season but has been one of the team’s better defenders in the last three weeks. He was healthy on Wednesday.

But as Fred Greetham of OBR reported: “#Browns not practicing in open part of practice: LB Quincy Williams (undisclosed), DT Mike Hall Jr. (ankle), DT Kalia Davis (quad) and G Teven Jenkins (back). Williams reason will be on injury report later this afternoon. S Grant Delpit (concussion), C Elgton Jenkins (knee) and LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) practiced.

Quincy Williams a Top Signing by Browns

Longtime Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot added some context, noting that the team has not said anything about Williams being out.

Wrote Cabot: “Todd Monken doesn’t talk on Thursdays and #Browns DC Mike Rutenberg declined to comment on if LB Quincy Williams might be able to play. He was absent from practice today bc of injury.”

Williams has 40 tackles thus far this season, and is leading the NFL with three forced fumbles, all of which came against his old team, the Jets. He also has a sack and three quarterback hits this season, two of which came last week against the Ravens. Pro Football Focus rates him as the No. 5 linebacker in the NFL.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

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Browns Stay Silent on Star’s New Injury Before Week 7

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