Browns Rival Makes QB Move Amid Shedeur Sanders Trade Talk

The Baltimore Ravens have added a quarterback as speculation swirls about whether the Cleveland Browns could trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel to their division rival.

Baltimore signed Kedon Slovis off the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad Tuesday, giving its injury-depleted quarterback room another option ahead of Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens confirmed the signing, placing the 25-year-old on their 53-man roster after bringing Austin Reed back to the practice squad Monday.

Slovis has limited regular-season experience, appearing in two games and attempting two passes with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

The move gives the Ravens another player to prepare while their more established options recover. Lamar Jackson is headed to injured reserve with a thumb injury and his return this season is uncertain. His usual backup, Tyler Huntley, is dealing with a toe injury, and rookie Joe Fagnano has an ankle issue.

Despite the injury, Fagnano will start against Jacksonville after seeing his first action last week.

Tony Grossi Floated Shedeur Sanders Trade to Ravens

The Browns entered the discussion because of their unusually crowded quarterback room and Baltimore’s sudden need for help. ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi suggested the Ravens could consider Sanders or Gabriel depending on how their injury situation develops.

“I think now a case could be made that Baltimore could go after either one of them as their backup,” Grossi said.

Sanders and Gabriel both have starting experience, though the second-year QBs would face the challenge of learning a new offense in the middle of a division race. Still, both could offer an upgrade over Baltimore’s current options.

Much depends on the health of Huntley, who briefly spent time with the Browns and has proved capable of winning games as a fill-in starter. There’s a chance that Huntley could also end up on injured reserve, which would sideline him for at least four games.

“Maybe by today or tomorrow we’ll know the full story,” Ravens coach Jesse Minter said on Tuesday.

Browns Have Their Own Reasons to Keep Quarterback Depth

Cleveland is carrying four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster. The Browns activated Gabriel from injured reserve Oct. 26. He joined Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster after missing the first seven games with a back injury.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported before the Steelers game that Cleveland is looking to trade Sanders or Gabriel, although an attractive offer could change the calculation.

The Ravens’ situation underscores the value of quarterback depth — a lesson the Browns experienced firsthand against the Steelers. Less than two minutes into the game, Sanders was pressed into action while Watson underwent a concussion evaluation. Watson returned for Cleveland’s next drive, but the brief scare showed how quickly a backup can become essential.

Cleveland remains 5-3 heading into its visit to New Orleans and will keep its option with the trade deadline approaching.