Browns QB Deshaun Watson Gets Significant Update on NFL Future

Deshaun Watson is turning his final season under contract with the Cleveland Browns into an audition to stick around a little longer.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport believes Watson has played his way into consideration for Cleveland’s starting job beyond this season. Speaking on NFL Network, Rapoport outlined how the veteran’s resurgence has changed the outlook for a quarterback once viewed as a temporary solution.

“At the very least, here’s what Deshaun Watson has done. He has at least put himself in the conversation to be the quarterback next year if things go well, if he stays healthy, and that is a significant step for him,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport described a much different expectation entering the season, with Shedeur Sanders waiting behind Watson.

“I think everyone went into the season knowing Deshaun Watson’s going to be a bridge guy. He’ll either play well or not. Shedeur will probably play pretty quickly, and the Browns will move on from there,” Rapoport said. “Except the team is pretty good. Deshaun Watson has really solidified things in his career in a way he hasn’t for several seasons.”

Watson has strengthened his case for another season, but Rapoport stopped short of declaring him Cleveland’s long-term answer.

“Is he the Browns’ long-term future franchise quarterback? We simply don’t know that. If he leads to the playoffs or something, there’s probably going to be some conversations,” Rapoport said.

Deshaun Watson Strengthens Case With Best Outing of Season

Watson gave the Browns more to consider during Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

He completed 25 of 36 passes for 308 yards, threw an interception and added a 9-yard rushing touchdown. Cleveland improved to 5-2, with Watson delivering his fifth fourth-quarter game-winning drive of the season.

As usual, his biggest throw came with the game tied in the final minute. Watson connected with Harold Fannin Jr. for a 36-yard gain, setting up Andre Szmyt’s winning 32-yard field goal as time expired.

“He has something in him to be able to make plays when it counts,” Browns coach Todd Monken said.

Watson also supplied production well before the final possession. He threw for 202 yards in the first half, helping Cleveland recover from an early 14-0 deficit. The Browns finished with 491 total yards.

For a quarterback trying to earn another commitment, sustaining that production would strengthen an argument previously built heavily around late-game finishes.

Browns Have Not Committed to Deshaun Watson Beyond 2026

Watson is in the final year of the fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract he signed after arriving from Houston in 2022. His availability remains part of the evaluation after he missed the entire 2025 season following multiple Achilles surgeries.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has avoided committing to another deal. Asked about Watson’s contract by The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones before the Tennessee matchup, Haslam kept his answer focused on the immediate schedule.

“That’s way premature to talk about that,” Haslam said. “We’re just focused on beating the (Tennessee) Titans.”

Cleveland also continues to preserve its younger options. The Browns activated Dillon Gabriel from injured reserve Monday and waived rookie tight end Carsen Ryan, leaving Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster.

Keeping that group gives Cleveland flexibility while Watson tries to turn a promising start into a playoff season. He gets his next chance Sunday at Pittsburgh.