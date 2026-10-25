Cowboys Announce Final Decisions on 2 Injured Defenders 24 Hours Before Eagles Game

The Dallas Cowboys are close to kickoff for their Week 7 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, but they still have a few final roster decisions to make.

In the final injury report, the Cowboys ruled out three players for the Eagles game, including offensive tackle Drew Shelton (hamstring), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (ribs), and linebacker Dee Winters (calf). Two players are questionable: outside linebacker Marist Liufau (forearm) and safety P.J. Locke (foot).

Liufau and Locke are nearing the end of their time on the IR and could return to play. Dallas has made its final decision on what to do with both defenders, though.

Dallas Cowboys Announce News Regarding Marist Liufau & P.J. Locke

The Cowboys announced their decision on Locke and Liufau. Dallas will not have their depth defensive players for the Eagles showdown.

“Cowboys announce that S P.J. Locke and OLB Marist Liufau will not travel with the team to Philadelphia and will remain on IR for at least one more week.”

Liufau has not appeared in any of the six games this season. Locke has started in one of the two games he’s appeared in, racking up 3 tackles.

Dallas’ defense is ranked 30th in the NFL in total defense, allowing 382.5 yards per game. They are also ranked 23rd in passing yards allowed per game (232.7), last in rushing yards allowed per game (149.8), and 25th in points allowed per game (26.5).

Cowboys Looking to Pick Up Win Over Eagles in Week 7

This is a massive game for the Cowboys, as they try to get the season back on track after their Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers. After the game, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones expressed his frustration with the team.

“Obviously very disappointing. Frustrated. But at the same time, we got a lot of football to play. We’ve got resolve. We just got to go back to work. We like the players. We like the coaches.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott understands how big this Eagles game is. Prescott knows they need to win.

“We can only say we’ve got a lot of games in front of us for so long. Might be already past us, right? We’ve got to go win,” Prescott said via ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer. “You’ve got to go win. You want to give yourself a chance to be a winning team, to be a playoff team. You got to win as many games as you can, and when you drop two games — in particular games that we didn’t expect to drop — it makes it that much harder. So urgent, urgent to get it done now.”

Dallas’ defense held the Packers to under 330 yards of offense. They improved on the other five games this season. If they can continue that trend against the Eagles, they might get this season back on track.