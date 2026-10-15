Cowboys Trade Pitch Sees Them Reunite With Three-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys look very similar to the team they were last year through five games. While they have ample talent on the offensive side of the ball, it isn’t enough to help bail out a defense that simply is not up to par. With playoff expectations hovering around this team, it’s clear that moves will be made in an effort to shore up this unit.

We have already seen the Cowboys go out and trade for Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it doesn’t sound like they are done making additions on this side of the ball just yet. In particular, Dallas needs help when it comes to the pass rush department, so here’s a trade pitch that would see the team reunite with a three-time Pro Bowler who is currently playing for the Houston Texans.

Cowboys’ Jadeveon Clowney Trade Pitch

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Cowboys receive: DE Jadeveon Clowney

Texans receive: 2028 fifth-round pick

Dallas has been spinning its wheels in an effort to replace Micah Parsons after he was surprisingly traded to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 2025 campaign. The departure of Parsons has had an impact on the Cowboys at every level on defense, and it has forced Jerry Jones to continually burn draft capital in an effort to fix the issue.

When it comes to the pass rush, you can make an argument that Dallas shot itself in the foot by letting Jadeveon Clowney walk in free agency over the offseason. Clowney led the Cowboys with 8.5 sacks in 2025, despite only playing in 13 total games. He may not be the All-Pro player he once was, but he is still a skilled situational pass rusher, which is precisely what this team needs.

If there’s a team that is in a worse spot than Dallas early on this season, it’s Houston. While it finally managed to get on the board in Week 5 with a win over the lowly Tennessee Titans, if it loses another couple of games before the trade deadline, the front office could decide to ship off some of the roster’s spare parts.

The veteran Clowney is one guy who could be on the move, and considering how he just played for the Cowboys last year, he would be able to quickly adjust to playing for them. A 2028 fifth-round pick isn’t ideal from the Texans’ perspective, but with Dallas having so few picks to trade in the 2027 draft, it is the most logical offer that Jones could make here.

Would Cowboys, Texans Be Interested in This Jadeveon Clowney Trade Pitch?

Getty Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney of the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys are running out of moves to make, simply because their draft capital is evaporating into thin air. This would be a low-risk move that wouldn’t take away from the team’s slate of picks in 2027, but more importantly, it lands the defense a proven sack artist in Clowney. Hindsight is 20/20, but Dallas clearly made a miscalculation when it came to letting Clowney leave over the offseason.

If there’s a team that would shoot this deal down, it’s the Texans. Unless they continue losing, they likely aren’t going to commit to operating as sellers, and it’s not as if the Cowboys are blowing them out of the water with this trade offer. If Dallas implodes, this pick could become more valuable down the line, but if Houston is trading Clowney, it’s probably looking for some more immediate help, which isn’t really something the Cowboys can offer right now.