Former Broncos Defender Reveals NSFW Message for Sean Payton After Week 4 Meeting

The Denver Broncos suffered their second loss of the season, as they were defeated by a final score of 24-14 in their meeting with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. This game offered the Broncos an opportunity to see one of their old friends, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but for the man himself, this wasn’t exactly a happy reunion.

Greenlaw, who was released by Denver midway through the 2025 campaign, was scooped up by San Francisco over the offseason, and he made it clear this was a revenge game for him. After the clock struck zero, Greenlaw was seen attempting to confront Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton on the field, and he revealed what he ended up saying to his former coach after the game.

Dre Greenlaw Blasts Sean Payton After Broncos Loss to 49ers

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Greenlaw spent the first six seasons of his career before signing with the Broncos in free agency on a three-year, $35 million contract. Denver had high hopes for Greenlaw, as it hoped he could be a disruptor at the heart of its defense for the foreseeable future.

Instead, Greenlaw only played in eight games for the Broncos last season, thanks to a slew of injuries and a one-game suspension that he received for an illegal hit on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. After the season, the front office surprisingly decided to release Greenlaw, as he revealed that he found out about the news out from his agent, rather than being contacted directly by Payton.

Greenlaw clearly took that personally, as he finished the game against Denver with a team-high 12 tackles and a forced fumble. After the game, Greenlaw had to be held back by fellow 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, as he was seen shouting at Payton. When asked what he said to Payton, Greenlaw revealed his short and sweet NSFW message for his old coach.

“I told him to get the f*** off the field,” Greenlaw said, per Eric Branch of The San Francisco Chronicle. “That’s it: ‘Get the f*** off the field.’”

Sean Payton, Broncos Turn the Page to Week 5 After Tough Loss vs. 49ers

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos looks on while his team warms up prior to the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Things don’t always pan out when it comes to free agency signings, and that clearly is what happened between Greenlaw and the Broncos. However, he feels quite disrespected by how Payton, in particular, handled the situation, so it should come as no surprise that he made sure to rub salt in his wounds after defeating Denver with his new team.

There isn’t much Payton and the Broncos can do now other than turn the page and focus on Week 5. With a 2-2 record, Denver currently sits in third place in the AFC West division, so it is going to have to start winning games on a more consistent basis if it intends to establish itself as a legitimate playoff contender. The good news for the team is that it has a matchup with the winless Los Angeles Chargers up next, so if all goes according to plan, it should be able to get back on track with a win in this one.