Pat Surtain II Reacts to Jaylen Waddle’s Post After Broncos Beat Chiefs

Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown, a two-point conversion and a four-word reply from Pat Surtain II after the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs to take over first place in the AFC West.

Waddle posted an Instagram carousel that opened with a photo of him in his white No. 17 Broncos jersey. His caption read, “REORGANIZE MY WHOLE GANG…” Surtain chimed in with “Wake em up !” Linebacker Alex Singleton also replied with an emoji.

Two days earlier, the question was whether Waddle would play at all. The Broncos had listed him as questionable with a chest injury. He played, and Bo Nix went to him twice with points on the line in a 28-24 win.

Jaylen Waddle Delivered Twice Near the Goal Line Against Kansas City

Waddle finished with three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, according to Denver’s official game log. His longest catch went for 35 yards. His shortest came from a yard out, when Nix found him on fourth down for Denver’s first touchdown.

Waddle’s other scoring catch came in the fourth quarter, after Nix hit tight end Nate Adkins for a touchdown on another fourth down. Denver had trailed 24-13. Waddle caught the two-point try to make it 24-21, giving the Broncos a chance to tie with a field goal on their next scoring possession. They wound up getting seven instead.

Rookie running back Jonah Coleman set up his own go-ahead touchdown with a 51-yard catch and run. Kansas City still drove to the Denver 1-yard line, but a false start pushed the Chiefs back on fourth down and Malcolm Roach sacked Patrick Mahomes to finish the game, according to the Broncos’ game recap.

Denver Got More From Waddle in the Chiefs Rematch

When the teams met in Week 1, Waddle caught one pass for 2 yards in a 31-10 loss. His second game against Kansas City showed two ways Denver can use him in the same afternoon. He supplied a 35-yard gain, then gave Nix a target in tight quarters on a fourth down and a conversion attempt.

It was Waddle’s second touchdown of the season. He has 29 catches for 315 yards through eight games, with 138 of those yards coming against Jacksonville in Week 2. He has yet to reach 50 yards in any of his other seven games. The Chiefs rematch showed how he can still swing a close game on three catches.

Denver has won four straight to get to 6-2 and heads to Carolina on Sunday, Nov. 8, before its bye week. Against Kansas City, Waddle entered the weekend as a game-day question and ended it as the receiver Nix trusted twice near the goal line.