Broncos Trade Pitch Targets $41 Million Super Bowl Champion RB

The Philadelphia Eagles might be on the verge of a fire sale — meaning assets could be headed out the door.

Perhaps the Eagles’ most attractive asset right now is running back Saquon Barkley, who has spent the last two seasons getting hammered behind a terrible offensive line that keeps getting worse.

With no end in sight to the Eagles’ struggles — and quarterback Jalen Hurts ruled out for the season — it may be time to unload Barkley’s contract after four straight losses.

For a team with legit Super Bowl hopes, an elite offensive line, and no elite running back, Barkley might be too enticing to pass up. The Eagles could end up with a high-value draft pick, or more, in return.

The team most in desperate need of a player like Barkley, right now, seems like the Denver Broncos — they have the offensive line and the infrastructure and the offense for Barkley to get back to his 2024 version, when he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

In return, the Broncos could expect a 2nd-round pick and their pick of Denver’s 3 current rotational running backs — J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, and Jonah Coleman.

None of the Broncos’ running backs have shown they can be a game-changer to this point. Barkley is exactly that.

Barkley’s Struggle Continued From 2025

Through 6 games, Barkley has been available for only two — in two others, he’s left in the first quarter with injuries, and he’s missed the last two with a nagging hamstring injury.

Barkley’s 2026 struggles continue his 2025 struggles, when his numbers nearly halved from his brilliant 2024 campaign.

“The Eagles have ruled out RB Saquon Barkley for Sunday against the Panthers,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He’ll miss a second straight game with a hamstring strain. With Will Shipley on IR, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are the lone healthy backs on the active roster, with Jaydon Blue and Ian Wheeler on the practice squad.”

Eagles Broke Bank for Saquon Barkley in 2025

The Eagles rewarded Barkley by making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension after winning the Super Bowl — making him the first running back to crack $20 million in average annual salary.

“With the 2026 Eagles falling apart, could a Saquon Barkley trade be coming?” Pro Football Talk wrote on its official X account. “If they do it, Philly would take a $26 million dead-money charge in 2027.”